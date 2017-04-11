WUOMFM
Report: Colleges balancing their books by hiring more part-time faculty

  • Students take notes on a lecture at the University of Michigan's Ford School of Public Policy.
The Great Recession meant a big hit in state funding for colleges and universities. But even as the country has moved past those dire years, higher education funding is still below where it was before the recession.

How are colleges and universities making up those lost dollars?

A brand-new report from the American Association of University Professors finds colleges are doing it by hiring more part-time faculty and bringing in more out-of-state students.

To understand what that means in Michigan's largest public universities, Stateside spoke with Ian Robinson, the President of the Lecturers' Employee Organization at the University of Michigan, and Kate Birdsall with the Union of Non-Tenured Faculty at Michigan State University

