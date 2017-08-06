WUOMFM

Report: Foxconn to invest in Michigan

A Chinese newspaper is reporting that Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics giant, plans to build a multi-billion dollar facility in Michigan.

The South China Morning Post reports the company's founder, Terry Gou, says he plans to build an autonomous vehicles research and development center in Michigan.

Neither Foxconn nor Gov. Rick Snyder, who met with Gou yesterday, have confirmed the report.   Snyder is on a trade mission in China.

Snyder issued a statement after the meeting, saying the two men had a “very productive dialogue...I believe we have a strong future with Foxconn.”

Automotive development in the US is still more advanced than China,” the China Morning Post quotes Gou as saying, “Besides self-driving technology, I’m also interested in artificial intelligence and deep learning technology.”

The competition to land Foxconn's US  development has been fierce.  The company recently announced plans for a $10 billion facility in Wisconsin.

