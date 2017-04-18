WUOMFM

Report: Race and income still major factor in child well-being

By 17 minutes ago

Credit United States Department of Education / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Past and present public policies have a major impact on the disparities in child well-being in Michigan. That’s according to a report released Tuesday by the Michigan League for Public Policy.

According to the report, race, income and community are some of the biggest indicators of the wellbeing of Michigan children.

“We need to be thinking about policy reforms to institutions and systems that have created and continue to allow these inequities to continue,” said Kids Count in Michigan Project Director at the Michigan League for Public Policy, Alicia Guevara Warren.

Guevara Warren said the state needs to improve things like access to good, affordable childcare and adult education.

“Making sure that we’re targeting areas that need it the most and that we’re looking at the systems that are creating barriers,” she said.

While Guevara Warren said the connection between race and poverty is nothing new, there is some progress in infant mortality rates. 

“It’s really important to note though that we are making progress,” she said. “Although the gaps do continue to exist, the gaps do continue to exist the gaps are starting to somewhat close which is really, points us that we’re doing some things right on the ground.”

The report also found that the percent of Michigan kids living in poverty has gone up since 2008. The rates for children of color are significantly worse than white children.

Tags: 
kids count

Related Content

Do kids count in Michigan? Report questions state's commitment

By Mar 21, 2016
(photo by Steve Carmody/Michigan Radio)

The annual Kids Count Report has a gloomy view of the well-being of the state's children.

Kids Count in Michigan is part of a broad national effort to measure the well-being of children at the state and local levels and use that information to shape efforts to improve the lives of children.

The report for 2016 reflects data from 2014.

It says the state's efforts to keep children safe, healthy, and educated are falling short.  From the introduction:

Kids Count report: education indicators improve; poverty and cases of child abuse increase

By Feb 19, 2015
Michigan League for Public Policy

An annual report that looks at the well-being of children in Michigan shows more kids are growing up in poverty.

One in four kids lives in a household at or below the poverty line. But African-American children are twice as likely to live in poverty.

“The disparities are very troubling,” said Jane Zehnder-Merrell. She heads the project for the Michigan League for Public Policy.

Our future is tied to our kids' future, and a new report shows that doesn't look good

By Jul 22, 2014
Jack Lessenberry

 

You have to give Detroiters a lot of credit.

They voted, by overwhelming margins, to accept major cuts to their pensions. In what was most surprising, nearly 90% of city retirees also voted to give up 90% of their health care benefits. They voted to make sacrifices in their old age to give their city a chance at a future, something that we should find pretty admirable.

Now, granted, they had a gun to their heads. They were told to take this deal, or something worse would be imposed on them, but they could have raged against the machine, and didn’t.

In fact, they weren’t even obligated to approve the health care cuts, though they probably couldn’t have stopped them.

People love to bash Detroiters, but throughout the years, they have stepped up time and again, voting to tax themselves when told they had to do so to save the city; voting now to accept new painful sacrifices.

Meanwhile, four classes of the city’s hugest creditors voted no on settlement offers made to them, and so further court battles lie ahead.

All of this is bound to overshadow another story today that in the long run may be as meaningful for our future.