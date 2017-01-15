WUOMFM

Report: Soo Locks upgrade among top infrastructure projects

    U.S Army Corps of Engineers

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) - A federal report lists upgrading the Soo Locks shipping complex among 40 proposed infrastructure projects nationwide that would give the economy a significant boost.

  The locks network at Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, enables vessels to move between Lake Superior and the other Great Lakes.

  The study says more than 60 percent of the ships in the U.S. and Canadian fleet are so large that they can fit through only one of the locks. If the Poe Lock were disabled, it could cause shortages of raw materials needed by steelmakers, utilities and other industries.

  The report says building a second Poe-sized lock would pump up to $1.7 billion into the economy - about three times more than it would cost.

  The project was authorized in 1986 but hasn't been funded.

Soo Locks
us army corps of engineers

Auchter's Art: Public transportation is all around you

By John Auchter Aug 19, 2016
Auchter's Art for August 19, 2016.
John Auchter / www.auchtoon.com

There is nothing quite as annoying as the overenthusiastic zeal that comes with the recently discovered — especially when it has been commonly known and readily accessible for years and years.

So I apologize in advance, but, OHMYGOSH, YOU GUYS! HAVE YOU SEEN THE SOO LOCKS?! THEY ARE AWESOMINGLY AMAZING!!! 

Last month, I finally made my first visit to Sault Ste. Marie to see the Soo Locks.

Governor asks Michigan delegation to start work on funding Soo locks upgrade

By Jul 7, 2016
Soo Locks
Jim Newsome / flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Governor Rick Snyder wants Congress to go to work now on finding money to upgrade the Soo locks – even though no one knows yet how much it’s going to cost.

Governor Snyder sent a letter to all 16 of Michigan’s members of Congress asking them to start laying the groundwork for the case to fund a renovation that includes adding a new lock that can fit large, modern freighters.

From the letter:

Soo Locks open for the season

By Will Greenberg Mar 25, 2016
The Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
USACOE

The Soo Locks opened for the 2016 season Friday.

The locks, which allow ships to move between Lakes Superior and Huron, close in the winter for repairs. This year's improvements included a new hydraulic system, anchorage repairs, and replacing the de-watering bulkhead coating for the Poe Lock, according to a press release from The Great Lakes Seaway Partnership. 

Additionally, crews worked to modernize the MacArthur Lock's electrical system. MacArthur Lock closed for part of last summer because of unexpected repairs. 