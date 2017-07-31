WUOMFM

Researchers creating warning system for toxic algae in lakes

  An aerial view of algae blooms in Lake Erie.
Researchers are working on creating an early warning system that can spot when algae begins showing up on hundreds of lakes across the U.S.

The project sets out to use real-time data from satellites that already monitor harmful algae hotspots on Lake Erie in Ohio and Chesapeake Bay along the East Coast.

The plan is to have it in place within two years across the continental U.S.

Harmful algae blooms on freshwater lakes are becoming a growing concern and can sicken people and pets and contaminate drinking water.

A researcher with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the goal is to use the satellite data to watch for algae on 1,800 lakes across the nation.

He says the data can find algae blooms before they're spotted in the water.

toxic algae blooms
Lake Erie

Related Content

Robotic underwater lab helps track Lake Erie water toxins

By Jul 20, 2017
A cyanobacteria bloom on Lake Erie in 2013.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

A robotic underwater laboratory has been deployed in Lake Erie to detect toxins produced by harmful algae that threaten city water supplies.

The project is intended to prevent recurrence of a 2014 tap water contamination crisis that prompted a do-not-drink order for more than 400,000 residents of Toledo, Ohio, and southeastern Michigan.

The device is positioned on the lake bottom, where it can provide about one day's notice if highly toxic water drifts toward the Toledo intake system.

The federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative paid $375,000 for the lab.

'Significant' bloom expected in western Lake Erie for the next few months

By Jul 13, 2017
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Western Lake Erie may see the third largest cyanobacterial bloom in the past 15 years this summer.

The Lake Erie forecast was released Thursday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which funds the research.

Cyanobacteria is fed by runoff from farmers’ fields and urban sources.

Experts can't figure out how some phosphorous runoff gets into Lake Erie

By Jun 19, 2017
Satellite image of algal bloom in Lake Erie taken in 2015.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The state of Michigan just put out an early plan for improving Lake Erie's water quality. And already, it's getting a lot of criticism for lacking specifics, and relying too much on farmers to volunteer for new anti-pollution programs. 

The lack of specifics might be a "fair argument," says Jamie Clover Adams, the director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. But right now, she says state officials don't have all the answers, and need to do more research before they know which guidelines and best practices should be part of the plan. 