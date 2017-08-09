WUOMFM

Residents near Selfridge Air Base may hear sirens, simulated gunfire during training exercise

By 55 minutes ago
  • Selfridge Air Base
    Residents near the base may hear sirens, loudspeakers, and simulated gunfire.
    U.S. Air National Guard

A training exercise at a military base northeast of Detroit could include sirens, loudspeakers, and simulated gunfire.

Officials at Selfridge Air National Guard base in Harrison Township say the training will be held Wednesday and people living nearby might hear some of the exercise.

The Michigan Air National Guard conducts regular training to ensure personnel can appropriately respond to a wide range of scenarios.

The base opened as Selfridge Field on July 1, 1917. It is home to the Michigan Air National Guard's 127th Wing.

Tags: 
Selfridge Air National Guard
michigan national guard

Related Content

Selfridge Air Base aims to become a home for new F-35 fighter jet

By Jul 11, 2017
Anna Zvereva / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

Michigan’s strong history in the defense sector dates back to Rosie the Riveter in World War II.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) reports the defense sector supports 105,000 jobs in our state, turning out $9 billion in goods and services.

Michigan wants to continue that tradition by landing the new F-35 fighter jet.