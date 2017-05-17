WUOMFM

Resolution passes in Kalamazoo to shut down pipeline

By & 47 minutes ago
  • Enbridge Energy's Line 5 oil and liquid natural gas pipelines run under Lake Michigan at the Straits of Mackinac.
    Enbridge Energy's Line 5 oil and liquid natural gas pipelines run under Lake Michigan at the Straits of Mackinac.
    Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners has decided to close a pipeline that spilled over 843,000 gallons of heavy crude oil into the Kalamazoo River seven years ago.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports the board passed a resolution Tuesday in opposition to Enbridge Inc.'s Line 5 pipeline. The resolution passed on a 7-3 vote.

15 other counties, 24 cities and 26 townships throughout the state have also voted in favor of shutting down Line 5.

The more than 60-year-old pipeline travels through Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas. It was created to be a safer and more efficient way to transport crude oil.

Enbridge spokesman Jason Manshum says the 2010 oil spill drastically changed the public's perception of safety in the energy sector.

Commissioner Michael Seals says he encourages activists in favor of the line's closure to continue being involved in local water issues.

The Michigan Pipeline Safety Advisory Board is expected to release two studies on risks from the pipeline in June.

In full disclosure, Enbridge Energy is a financial supporter of Michigan Radio.

Tags: 
enbridge
Line 5
Kalamazoo

Related Content

Group wants voters to ban oil shipments through Line 5

By Apr 27, 2017
This map shows the probabilities of where oil might go after a spill in the Straits of Mackinac.
From the UM Water Center report

A group hopes to get a ballot question before voters that would ban Enbridge from transporting oil through its Line 5 pipelines, which run under the Straits of Mackinac.

Attorney Jeffrey Hank is with the group, Keep Our Lakes Great.

Hank says while there are other efforts underway, including studies assessing the risks of the pipeline and alternatives to it, "we can't dawdle. After Flint and all these other lessons, we've seen we can't just sit around. So if the state doesn't do something, we're going to put the question before voters."

Bill could shut down Mackinac Straits oil pipeline

By Mar 30, 2017
AN ENBRIDGE INSPECTION VIDEO SHARED WITH THE STATE OF MICHIGAN

An oil pipeline running beneath the Straits of Mackinac could be shut down under a bill in the legislature.

The company that operates the pipeline insists it’s safe.

Nevertheless, State Senator Rick Jones wants a third party analysis of Line 5. 

Pipeline opponents pack meeting on Line 5 safety

By Mar 13, 2017
The red lines show where Enbridge's Line 5 crosses Lake Michigan.
screenshot from Enbridge report to the state

It was standing room only at a relatively obscure state board meeting today.

The Michigan Pipeline Safety Advisory Board heard a presentation from the oil and gas company that owns Line 5 – an oil and gas pipeline that runs along the bottom of Lake Michigan near the Mackinac Bridge.

“This pipeline is in as good a condition as it was the day it was installed. Our corrosion prevention system is doing its job," Kurt Baraniecki, director for Integrity Programs for Enbridge, told the board. "Our monitoring efforts are effective.”