WUOMFM

Rewriting Flint's city charter, more transparency and stiffer ethics rules

By 18 minutes ago
  • Members of the Flint Charter Review Commission release a draft of their recommeded changes to the document.
    Members of the Flint Charter Review Commission release a draft of their recommeded changes to the document.
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint voters will decide later this year if they want to approve sweeping changes to their city charter.

In 2014, Flint voters approved setting up a special commission to study possible changes to the city’s charter. The charter’s been in place since 1974.

When this process started, Flint was under state receivership and being overseen by an emergency manager appointed by the governor. A state-appointed panel still oversees the city, but the mayor and city council are now in charge of the city's day-to-day affairs.

The charter review commission considered replacing the city’s current form of government. But in the end, they decided to keep a strong mayor and city council. However, the commission is proposing about two dozen other changes, including stiffening ethics rules and changing other rules to make city hall more transparent.

John Cherry is the vice chairman of the charter review commission.  He says the changes will make “it easier for the city to respond adverse circumstances…”

“It will help us to improve our response … but not solve all our problems,” says Cherry.

Those other problems include the declining tax base Flint has struggled with for years, which Cherry links to the city’s bouts with state receivership.    

Neither Flint's mayor nor members of the city council have commented on the panel's recommendations.  

Flint residents have 30 days to weigh in on the draft charter changes.

The commission expects voters will decide whether or not to approve the proposed amendments to the city charter in August.  

Tags: 
flint charter review commissio
flint charter

Related Content

Flint voters to pick members of charter commission

By May 5, 2015
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Tuesday, Flint voters will pick members of a special city charter review commission. There are 13 names on the ballot.  

Mayor Dayne Walling says the nine-member board will have a lot to consider to update Flint’s more than 40-year-old city charter.

Flint emergency manager, council at odds over filling vacancies

By Nov 8, 2014
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

There’s disagreement over who should be picking replacements for two soon-to-be-vacant Flint City Council seats.

The councilmen are leaving after being elected to other offices.

Flint emergency manager Darnell Earley says he is looking at the options, which may include selecting new council members himself.

“That is an option that will be reviewed in addition to other options that are also available,” says Earley.

Several council members say they would rather the emergency manager let the council decide appointments like it has in the past.   

Flint voters to decide if they want to change their city charter

By Nov 2, 2014
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint voters will decide on Tuesday if they want to make changes to the way their city government works.