RNC Chair visits Lansing, defends health care bill

Republican National Committee chair Ronna Romney McDaniel was in Lansing Friday. Her visit comes on the heels of a controversial health care vote.

Democrats fought the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. They say the Republican plan that would replace it has worse coverage and would cost millions their healthcare coverage. 

Romney McDaniel says the new plan will save American lives.

“This will be a patient focused health care plan where the patients are going to be able to choose their doctors, choose their health care, their premiums are going to go down, and the state are going to run them more effectively,” she said.

During the vote this week to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Democrats in the House chanted at Republicans. They warned their votes in favor of the bill would cost them elections down the road.

But McDaniel said she isn’t concerned.

The health care bill now goes to the U.S. Senate. Romney McDaniel says she’s confident Republicans in the Senate will continue the work the House started.

Romney McDaniel was also in town for a Hispanic Business Roundtable.

McDaniel said the party wants to reach out to demographics that don’t typically vote Republican.

“At the Republican Party we’re going to invest in these communities long term, it can’t be an election strategy,” she said. “It has to be engaging and be a part of communities long-term.” 

Michigan Republican Party chair McDaniel picked to run RNC

By Associated Press Dec 14, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump wants Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel to be national party chairwoman, in part as a reward for the party carrying Michigan for the first time in 28 years.

The choice of McDaniel to serve as Republican National Committee chairwoman was confirmed Tuesday night by a person familiar with Trump’s decision. The person asked for anonymity because the announcement has not yet been made.

Some Michiganders could face financial stress, reduced access to care under new health care bill

By 2 hours ago
On Thursday, the U.S. House approved a new health care policy designed by Republicans representatives to replace Obamacare. Each one of Michigan’s Republican representatives voted in favor of the replacement bill, while no Democrats (in Michigan or any other state) gave the bill their support.

Michigan Republicans were likewise united in the condemnation of Obamacare – also known as the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Representative Tim Walberg, for instance, said, “Obamacare is on the brink of collapse and has failed to live up to its many promises.”

Representative John Moolenar called the ACA, “the collapsing health care law.”

Not everyone agrees with those assessments.

Health care hypocrisy

By 5 hours ago

Unless you spent yesterday in a salt mine, you know that the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill radically altering the Affordable Care Act.

If you don’t know exactly what’s in this bill, or how it would affect you, you are not alone. Neither did virtually any of the members of congress, all of them Republicans, who voted for this bill, which they are calling the American Health Care Act.

GOP health care bill passes House, faces uncertain future in Senate

By & May 4, 2017
Relieved Republicans have pushed their prized health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.

“Today, I voted to keep the promise I made to the voters of my district to rescue Americans from the collapsing health care law that has raised premiums and deductibles and replace it with a better health care system,” says Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland.