School district in Michigan renames itself to match city

Nearly 25 years after the city of East Detroit changed its name to Eastpointe, the city's school district is following suit.

The East Detroit Board of Education voted Monday to rename East Detroit Public Schools to Eastpointe Community Schools. Officials say the change will be reflected through the buildings and educational programs.

Residents of former East Detroit voted to rename the city in 1992 to distance itself from neighboring Detroit. Supporters had hoped renaming the city would associate it with more affluent communities.

The decision has received mixed reactions. Supporters say the name change makes sense because it matches the city's name. Opponents favor the East Detroit title to recognize the community's history.

A district spokeswoman says no funds have been allocated toward changing the signs yet.