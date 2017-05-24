WUOMFM

School district in Michigan renames itself to match city

By 1 hour ago
  • East Detroit High School
    East Detroit High School
    East Detroit Public Schools

Nearly 25 years after the city of East Detroit changed its name to Eastpointe, the city's school district is following suit.

The East Detroit Board of Education voted Monday to rename East Detroit Public Schools to Eastpointe Community Schools. Officials say the change will be reflected through the buildings and educational programs.

Residents of former East Detroit voted to rename the city in 1992 to distance itself from neighboring Detroit. Supporters had hoped renaming the city would associate it with more affluent communities.

The decision has received mixed reactions. Supporters say the name change makes sense because it matches the city's name. Opponents favor the East Detroit title to recognize the community's history.

A district spokeswoman says no funds have been allocated toward changing the signs yet.

Tags: 
east detroit public schools

Related Content

Citing "great progress," East Detroit schools CEO steps down after 9 months

By Mar 21, 2017
East Detroit school and community officials blasted Jensen's appointment in June. They eventually settled on a power-sharing arrangment that limited Jensen's authority.
Kate Wells / Michigan Radio

An experimental and contentious turnaround effort in the East Detroit Public Schools is coming to an end, as state-appointed CEO Gary Jensen announced Monday he will step down early next month.

The state school reform office appointed Jensen, a former Michigan Principal of the Year, as CEO of four low-performing East Detroit schools last June. The school system is located in Eastpointe, a small suburb just north of Detroit.

He was supposed to have broad powers to make sweeping changes to boost academic performance.