WUOMFM

Schuette charges 11 with faking records in veterans neglect scandal

By 3 hours ago

Grand Rapids Home for Veterans
Credit michigan.gov

Eleven former caregivers face felony charges of falsifying records related to the neglect of patients at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says they made false entries in logs to reflect patient checks that never happened.

“And that violates their security and safety, and people were not doing the required checks, but the video surveillance caught that,” he said.

The Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division spent 13 months on the investigation.

“We have an obligation to make sure that our veterans at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans are treated with dignity, respect, and honor – and if they’re not safe, if they’re not secure, and if the standard of responsibility is violated, then there are consequences.”

Problems at the home were first revealed in a state Auditor General report that found the facility was under-staffed, and failed to investigate cases of abuse and neglect.

Tags: 
Grand Rapids Home for Veterans

Related Content

State to pay $825,000 to family of man who died at Grand Rapids Home for Veterans

By Jul 10, 2017
michigan.gov

The state will pay out $825,000 to settle a lawsuit over the death of a resident at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

The death happened more than five years ago. Andrew Ball suffered from dementia, and he often would wander at night. One night, in April of 2012, he wandered into the room of another resident, and that resident, who also suffered from dementia, beat him. Ball died from his wounds.

Bipartisan Veterans’ Home Authority legislation still awaiting signature

By Jan 2, 2017
John M. Cropper / flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Governor Rick Snyder is expected to make a decision soon on changes to Michigan’s veterans’ homes.  

Before the end of session, the Legislature sent him a package of bills that would create a new Veterans Authority. It could create more veterans homes in the state – currently there are only two. The authority would be run by a board and they would be required to give annual reports to the governor and Legislature. 

Bill sponsor Sen. Dave Hildenbrand, R-Lowell, said the legislation creates a modern authority with people who understand healthcare. 

Veterans’ home bills spark concerns about privatizing care

By Oct 17, 2016
michigan.gov

Changes could be in store for Michigan’s veterans’ services. 

A House and Senate joint committee heard testimony Monday about a package of bills that would create a new Michigan Veterans’ Facility Authority. The Authority would oversee new veteran facilities, and eventually, lawmakers hope, the entire Michigan Veteran Health System would go under the umbrella of the authority.

The legislation comes after an audit of the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans last February revealed persistent issues like staffing shortages and not following through on abuse complaints.

House lawmakers hope to delve into Grand Rapids vets home scandal this week

By Jake Neher Feb 29, 2016
Veterans Day in Flint.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A joint state House committee could begin hearings as soon as this week on a scathing audit of a state-run veterans’ home.

Among other things, the report found the Grand Rapids facility was understaffed, and that workers mishandled abuse and neglect complaints and failed to conduct required safety checks.