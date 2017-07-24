Schuette charges 11 with faking records in veterans neglect scandal

Eleven former caregivers face felony charges of falsifying records related to the neglect of patients at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says they made false entries in logs to reflect patient checks that never happened.

“And that violates their security and safety, and people were not doing the required checks, but the video surveillance caught that,” he said.

The Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division spent 13 months on the investigation.

“We have an obligation to make sure that our veterans at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans are treated with dignity, respect, and honor – and if they’re not safe, if they’re not secure, and if the standard of responsibility is violated, then there are consequences.”

Problems at the home were first revealed in a state Auditor General report that found the facility was under-staffed, and failed to investigate cases of abuse and neglect.