Schuette launches campaign for governor

“Our next governor, Bill Schuette,” Cynthia Schuette introduced her husband to an enthusiastic hometown crowd in Midland on Tuesday.

Michigan’s attorney general’s interest in the state’s top job has not been a secret.

In his speech, Schuette laid out his priorities.

“I will be the ‘jobs’ governor, who cuts taxes and gives Michigan families a pay raise,” Schuette told the crowd. He also promised to press Congress to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Schuette repeatedly attacked the legacies of former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, who left office seven years ago, and Pres. Barack Obama, who left office in January, blaming their policies for many of Michigan's current problems.

The attorney general joins an already crowded field of Republicans and Democrats running to replace outgoing Gov. Rick Snyder, who is term-limited.

Speaking to reporters, Schuette discounted his potential Democratic opponents, like former State Sen. Gretchen Whitmer.

“It will be some ‘morphed’ candidate combination of (Fmr. Gov. Jennifer) Granholm, (U.S. Sen.) Elizabeth Warren, (U.S. Sen. Bernie) Sanders, (fmr. Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary) Clinton, (and fmr. Pres. Barack) Obama. So left.” Schuette said.

The Whitmer campaign released a statement attacking Schuette:

"When the people of Michigan have needed a fighter, they've turned to Gretchen Whitmer because she has spent her career fearlessly taking on the status quo to put the people first, while Bill Schuette has put special interests and his own political gain ahead of peoples' lives."

Polls have shown Schuette and Whitmer leading the fields in their respective party primary races.