Science marches and volunteer events across Michigan will celebrate Earth Day this weekend

Earth Day events throughout Michigan this weekend hope to bring people outside to enjoy the fresh air, while also promoting eco-friendly lifestyles and climate education.

A large national March for Science will be held in Washington, D.C. Much like the Women's March in January, partner events are also happening in Michigan.

There are 14 marches planned in cities across the state including Lansing, Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo, and Petoskey.

According to the national event's Facebook page, the goal of marchers is to promote "robustly funded and publicly communicated science that serves the common good."

Other events over the weekend plan to focus on cleaning up parks and public land.

In Detroit, volunteers will be cleaning Belle Isle park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The TART trail in northern Michigan will be hosting "spring work bees" throughout the day. Waterford residents can donate supplies and spend sometime outdoors picking up litter.

There are also a variety of Earth Day parties and celebrations throughout the state.