The Environment Report

Scientists find holes in armor of major honey bee pest

  • Varroa mites attached to honey bees.
Varroa mites are considered the worst pest of honey bees worldwide. The mites suck blood from the bees and transmit viruses to them.

Researchers have identified six genes in the mites that could be used to attack them.

Zachary Huang is an associate professor of entomology at Michigan State University.

“We found four genes that would reduce their reproduction and two genes that would kill them pretty fast, so those would be used for their control later, perhaps,” he says.

Varroa mites (Varroa destructor) on a drone pupa that was removed from its cell.
Credit Zachary Huang / MSU

He says right now, pesticides are the main way to control mites, but the mites have developed resistance to some pesticides. So he says attacking the genes of varroa mites could be another tool to help honey bees.

Related Content

Study finds common pesticide impairs honey bees' ability to fly

By May 2, 2017
Simone Tosi

Researchers have found a commonly used pesticide can significantly impair the ability of honey bees to fly. The pesticide is called thiamethoxam and it’s used on crops like corn, soybeans and cotton, along with many vegetable and fruit crops.

Researchers uncover possible new hidden threat to honey bees

By Jan 19, 2017
Honey bees face a number of threats.
cygnus921 / Creative Commons

Researchers have found a chemical that’s widely used on crops such as almonds, wine grapes and tree fruits can be bad for bees.

They’ve found it makes honey bee larvae more susceptible to deadly viruses.

Tracking honey bees with big data

By Sep 27, 2016
Honey bees in a GVSU hive.
Rebecca Williams / Michigan Radio

You can thank a honey bee for pollinating about one of every three bites of food we eat. But as you’ve likely heard, bees are in trouble.

They’re getting hit hard by pesticides and diseases and pests, and they’re losing habitat.

Two Grand Valley State University professors are using technology to track the health of hives in a new way.

How you could be killing bees when you're trying to help them

By Aug 16, 2016
Melissa Cooper Sargent / Ecology Center

Many gardeners know that bees are in trouble, and they want to help.  Sales of so-called "bee-friendly" flowering plants are on the rise. 

There's just one problem, says Melissa Cooper Sargent of the Ecology Center, and it's a big one. 

Sargent says it's common practice for nurseries around the country to treat the seeds of the plants, or the plants themselves, with pesticides called neonicotinoids, that are highly toxic to bees.

Where the wild bees aren't: New map shows serious shortages

By Dec 28, 2015
The University of Vermont

Wild bee shortages are hitting West Michigan farmers hard, according to a new national study.

Researchers at the University of Vermont, Michigan State University and other institutions say they've put together the first national map of where wild bee shortages may be toughest for farmers. 

Some of the "red zones" are in California, North Dakota, and Western Michigan.

MSU Professor Rufus Isaacs is one of the authors of the study, which indicates a 23% drop in wild bees populations in recent years.