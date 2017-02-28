WUOMFM
Related Program: 
The Environment Report

Scoring lawmakers on their environmental voting record

By 13 minutes ago
  • Inside the Michigan Senate
    The Michigan Senate chamber.
    Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

The League of Conservation Voters has released its annual National Environmental Scorecard. It shows how members of Congress voted on environmental issues. This year, the group found a deep partisan divide.

Charlotte Jameson is the government affairs director for the Michigan League of Conservation Voters. The group just published its own scorecard for the state Legislature.

“I think it is no surprise to anyone that the same partisan politics and the same partisan breakdown of environmental issues you see on the federal level, you see in Michigan as well,” she says.

But she says there were several bright spots of collaboration.

“What I find most interesting from last session is there were really great examples where we were able to get things done in a bipartisan way and we were able to get substantial Republican support for things like the energy bill package,” she says.

She says Michigan lawmakers are often able to find common ground on Great Lakes issues and when economics come into play.

Tags: 
Michigan Legislature

Related Content

House Republicans roll out their action plan, set stage for next two years

By Feb 17, 2017
Ken Sikkema expects the Michigan House of Representatives in Lansing to be even more conservative in 2017.
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

An income tax rollback, a more transparent government and reducing auto insurance rates - those are some of the main priorities for House Republicans during this session. 

They rolled out the plan Thursday.

Passing a high priority piece of legislation is already underway. The income tax phase-out is moving forward quickly – over Governor Snyder’s objections.

Michigan Legislature officially open for session

By Jan 12, 2017
Michigan State Capitol
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

The Michigan legislature is back in session yesterday. The House of Representatives formally welcomed 42 new state representatives, chose their seats, and formally elected new Speaker of the House Tom Leonard. 

Bipartisanism was Leonard’s main message, and the session started in that spirit with Leonard’s nomination. Democratic Leader Sam Singh seconded Leonard’s nomination also urging bipartisanism during the term.

New state House speaker wants to bring civility back to Michigan political process

By Jan 11, 2017
The new House Speaker, Tom Leonard from DeWitt, wants to bring civility back to the political process in Lansing.
GOPHouse.org

It's a new year and a fresh start for the Michigan Legislature with a new session kicking off today.

In the State House, there are 43 new members and a brand-new speaker: DeWitt Republican Representative Tom Leonard.

Leonard joined Stateside to talk about his path to House Speaker. Starting out as a college kid wanting to be the next Jerry Maguire to law school and later a prosecutor and a politician.

He talked about his new role as House speaker, and what his priorities are for the Legislature in 2017. He would like to see the teacher pension system fixed and he plans to be a champion for mental health reform (especially among prisoners).