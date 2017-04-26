WUOMFM

Second Amendment advocates flock to State Capitol

By 14 minutes ago
  • Gun in holster on hip
    Teknorat / Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM / cropped from original

Wednesday was the annual Second Amendment March in Lansing. Gun enthusiasts took to the Capitol for speeches and mass open-carrying of firearms.

According to the march’s website, they met for a, “peaceful gathering to demonstrate the political strength of Michigan’s legal gun owners and Second Amendment advocates.”

Dean Greenblatt is an attorney in Bloomfield Township. He represents Michigan Open Carry in several pending court cases.

“It’s just to get the message out that people are interested in securing their rights and letting other people know they’re here, they’re not going away, and they’re not going to be quiet,” he said.

The Michigan legislature is currently pondering legislation that would allow for concealed pistol carry without a license. There are also plans for legislation to make registering firearms optional in the state.

Gun control advocates say increased regulations would reduce gun violence.

But Second Amendment enthusiasts like Kimberly Moshier from Oxford, say there are misconceptions about gun owners. 

“We do it because it’s our right and we want to protect ourselves and the ones we love,” she said. “And that’s what it boils down to. Not everybody with a gun’s a bad guy.”

Tags: 
2nd amendment
Open Carry
concealed carry law

Related Content

'Open carry' activists face felony charges for Dearborn police station incident

By Feb 24, 2017
James Craig Baker (r), a 24 yr. old Leonard resident. And Brandon Vreeland (l), a 40 yr. old Jackson resident are facing felony charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace.
Dearborn Police Department

Two men who walked into a Michigan police station carrying guns and wearing body armor are facing felony charges.

James Baker and Brandon Vreeland wanted to make a point about their right to openly carry firearms when they walked into the Dearborn Police Department earlier this month.

They are now facing felony charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace. They were arraigned today. 

Dearborn police concerned about recent activity by open-carry activists

By Feb 24, 2017
Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad, left, with Noble Wray, head of the Policing Practices and Accountability Initiative.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

A couple of stunts from open-carry activists, and a threat targeting Muslims have Dearborn's police chief concerned.

Over the weekend a group carrying guns marched down Schaefer Road in Dearborn,  apparently in support of two armed men who were arrested earlier this month. That pair walked into the Dearborn police station carrying guns and wearing body armor.

New bill would get rid of open-carry loophole

By Rebecca Kruth Sep 10, 2015
Gun in holster on hip
Paul Weaver / Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

A new Michigan Senate bill introduced this week would close a loophole that allows open carry of firearms in gun-free zones, including schools and places of worship.

Last spring, a man caused a stir when he openly carried a handgun to a school choir concert in Ann Arbor. 

That would no longer be allowed under the new bill, but there's a catch.

House bills would allow concealed carry without a permit

By Virginia Gordan Feb 3, 2016
Storem / flickr creative commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Gun owners in Michigan would be able to carry a concealed weapon without a permit under a package of bills introduced this week in  Lansing.

Rep. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, sponsor of one of the bills, said the permit requirement and related fees put an undue burden on lawful gun owners who want to conceal carry for self defense. 

"It's really just making sure that we're protecting the rights of law-abiding citizens," said Runestad. "Criminals will never adhere to any laws."