Second woman claims she told MSU coach about sexual abuse

A second former athlete says she told MSU’s Coach Kathie Klages some 20 years ago that Dr. Larry Nassar was sexually abusing her. In court documents filed today, the woman claims Coach Klages told her there was "no reason to bring up Nassar’s conduct."

Michigan State University suspended Coach Klages yesterday after 27 years on the job, though a University spokesman did not say why.

Reached Tuesday, Klages' attorney, Shirlee Bobrik, says she'll be issuing a written statement shortly.

This second woman filed a request with the court to join the growing lawsuit against MSU and Dr. Larry Nassar.

You can read the request here.

She's identified as Jane IMSU Doe, and was 14 or 15 when she started seeing Dr. Nassar in 1997 as part of the Spartan youth gymnastics team.

Nassar would allegedly engage "in digital and anal penetration" while purporting to treat her for back pain, the lawsuit claims.

From the lawsuit:

Plaintiff's parents would attend these appointments with her on occasion, but Defendant Nassar would position himself in such a way as to prevent observation of his conduct. During these "treatments," Plaintiff perceived Defendant Nassar to be aroused and making grunting noises. On at least one occasion, Plaintiff specifically declined the intervaginal "treatment" but Defendant Nassar held her down and performed the "procedure" against Plaintiff's will.

Around this time, Coach Klages asked Jane IMSU Doe if Dr. Nassar was penetrating her during medical appointments. That's because another young gymnast had allegedly already come to Klages with concerns about Nassar; but, the suit says, Klages told that first woman that she was just "misunderstanding" the treatment.

Jane IMSU Doe says she confirmed to Klages that Nassar "had performed the 'procedure' involving digital vaginal and anal penetration on her…[and] Klages told Jane IMSU Doe that there is no reason to bring up Nassar’s conduct."

Jane IMSU Doe became depressed and developed an eating disorder shortly after this, according to the court filings. She continued to believe that Dr. Nassar had performed "legitimate medical treatments" on her until 2016, when the sexual abuse allegations against him became public.