Second woman claims she told MSU coach about sexual abuse

A second former athlete says she told MSU’s Coach Kathie Klages some 20 years ago that Dr. Larry Nassar was sexually abusing her. In court documents filed today, the woman claims Coach Klages told her there was "no reason to bring up Nassar’s conduct."

Michigan State University suspended Coach Klages yesterday after 27 years on the job, though a University spokesman did not say why.

Reached Tuesday, Klages' attorney, Shirlee Bobrik, says she'll be issuing a written statement shortly.  

This second woman filed a request with the court to join the growing lawsuit against MSU and Dr. Larry Nassar.

She's identified as Jane IMSU Doe, and was 14 or 15 when she started seeing Dr. Nassar in 1997 as part of the Spartan youth gymnastics team.

Nassar would allegedly engage "in digital and anal penetration" while purporting to treat her for back pain, the lawsuit claims.

From the lawsuit:

Plaintiff's parents would attend these appointments with her on occasion, but Defendant Nassar would position himself in such a way as to prevent observation of his conduct.

During these "treatments," Plaintiff perceived Defendant Nassar to be aroused and making grunting noises. On at least one occasion, Plaintiff specifically declined the intervaginal "treatment" but Defendant Nassar held her down and performed the "procedure" against Plaintiff's will.

Around this time, Coach Klages asked Jane IMSU Doe if Dr. Nassar was penetrating her during medical appointments. That's because another young gymnast had allegedly already come to Klages with concerns about Nassar; but, the suit says, Klages told that first woman that she was just "misunderstanding" the treatment.

Jane IMSU Doe says she confirmed to Klages that Nassar "had performed the 'procedure' involving digital vaginal and anal penetration on her…[and] Klages told Jane IMSU Doe that there is no reason to bring up Nassar’s conduct."

Jane IMSU Doe became depressed and developed an eating disorder shortly after this, according to the court filings. She continued to believe that Dr. Nassar had performed "legitimate medical treatments" on her until 2016, when the sexual abuse allegations against him became public. 

Larry Nassar
Michigan State University

MSU suspends head gymnastics coach

By 18 hours ago
Michigan State University sign.

Michigan State University suspended women’s gymnastics Head Coach Kathie Klages on Monday, after 27 years on the job.

A university spokesperson said he couldn’t immediately comment about the reason for the suspension.

Here's what MSU allegedly knew about claims of sexual abuse by doctor

By Jan 11, 2017
Lawsuits against the University claim students started reporting abuse as early as 1999.
user John M. Quick / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In 1999, an MSU student athlete says she told her head coach and trainers that Dr. Larry Nassar, then a sports doctor at the school and an Olympics gymnastics physician, “touched her vaginal area although she was seeking treatment for an injured hamstring.”

18 alleged victims sue Nassar, MSU over abuse claims

By Jan 10, 2017
Dr. Larry Nassar.
Michigan Attorney General's office

Eighteen alleged victims are suing former Olympic gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar and his former employer, Michigan State University.

The accusers are current and former athletes who sought treatment from Dr. Nassar, but instead, they say, they were repeatedly molested, with Dr. Nassar groping them and, in some cases, digitally penetrating them.  

Nassar was also a sports medicine professor at MSU until the school fired him in September.

One of the accusers, Rachael Denhollander, says the university failed them in its previous investigations into abuse.

MSU, USA gymnastics doctor charged with child porn

By Dec 19, 2016
Dr. Larry Nassar.
Michigan Attorney General's office

Dr. Larry Nassar has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing “thousands of images of child pornography” dating back to 2003. If he’s convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s office says.

The indictment itself is for two counts of receiving and attempting to receive child porn, and lists several sexually descriptive files.  Dr. Nassar allegedly received “images that involved a minor who had not attained 12 years of age,” according to the federal indictment.

Who is Dr. Larry Nassar?