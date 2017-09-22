Sen. Peters: Latest ACA repeal attempt “worse than the last,” North Korea requires diplomacy

Stateside’s conversation with Senator Gary Peters.

Yesterday, a North Korean official indicated his country might soon test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific, while the nation’s leader Kim Jong-un has called President Donald Trump “deranged.”

Then early this morning Trump shot back on Twitter:

Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

U.S. Senator Gary Peters suggested another option for the president: “Looking at diplomatic ways to try to reduce the tensions, instead of throwing gasoline on them.”

Peters joined Stateside to talk about the escalating tension between the two leaders and the GOP's latest attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

When it comes to North Korea, Peters stressed the importance of including China in diplomatic efforts to pressure its neighbor into dismantling their nuclear weapons program.

Closer to home, the senator has been a vocal critic against the Graham-Cassidy bill, the latest Republican attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. He calls this version “worse than the last one.”

“It still does a lot of what the last bill did and then some,” Peters said.

Senator Peters also discussed two other bills: one, that he is sponsoring, stops tax dollars from paying for executive branch employees to stay at properties owned by President Trump or cabinet officials.

“If you are a government employee, traveling on the taxpayers’ dime, you shouldn’t be staying in properties that are owned by your boss,” Peters said.

The second bill is the National Defense Authorization Act. The senator says he worked to include language in the legislation that could lead to F-35 fighter planes being based at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township, MI.

Listen above for the full conversation with Senator Gary Peters.

