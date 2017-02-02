WUOMFM

Senate adopts criminal justice overhaul

The state Senate has adopted a criminal justice overhaul that aims to improve public safety by sending fewer people to prison. The 21 bills passed with almost unanimous support from Republicans and Democrats.

While crime and the number of prisoners is on its way down, state Senator John Proos (R-St. Joseph) says the state can do better. He says the key is making sure inmates succeed once they are released.

“When we see successful parolees, folks who have been under supervision either on the probation side, juvenile justice, within the walls, or outside on parole or probation, if we see success, that means we have less crime,” he said.

Proos spent months researching what’s worked in other states. He says training inside prison, intense supervision while on parole, and help with substance abuse issues and employment are all critical.

He says half the people sent to prison in Michigan every year are returning. 

“We ought to be able to change that trajectory of additional crimes,” he said.

Proos says that keeps the public safer, and saves money on corrections costs. It costs an average of $20 million to operate a prison. There are about 42,000 prison inmates in Michigan. Another 64,000 are on parole or supervised probation.

The measures would also require the state to collect data on recidivism to help come up with better policies in the future.

The bills focus particular attention on services for young offenders to try and keep them from becoming career criminals. One thing they require is separating 18-to-22-year-olds from older inmates.

Michigan governor signs compensation bill for 'wrongfully imprisoned'

Governor Snyder has signed into law legislation compensating people who’ve been wrongfully imprisoned.

Under the “Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act,” the compensation would amount to $50,000 for every year the individual was incarcerated, in addition to reasonable attorney fees and expenses.

“Michigan’s criminal justice system does a tremendous job, however there is always more we can do to make it better, particularly for those who have been wrongfully imprisoned for a crime they didn’t commit,” Snyder said in a written statement.  

INTERACTIVE INFOGRAPHIC: How many of Michigan's "juvenile lifers" have been resentenced?

With one landmark ruling in 2012, the United States Supreme Court made it clear: mandatory sentences of life without the possibility of parole for teenagers under 18 are unconstitutional. They said the sentence is considered "cruel and unusual punishment" under the 8th Amendment.

The justices cited research on brain development to determine their ruling.

From the majority opinion in Miller v. Alabama:

A roundup of our juvenile lifers in Michigan series

In the 1990s, Michigan took a tough stand against teens under 18 convicted of violent crimes. Prosecutors in Michigan started locking more of them up for life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In 2012, the United States Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life without parole sentences are unconstitutional for juveniles. The justices found that it violated the Eighth Amendments' prohibition against "cruel and unusual punishment."