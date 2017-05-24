WUOMFM

Senate bill gives tax break to retired cops without Social Security

Credit Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Certain employees retired from government work would get a tax break under legislation up for likely approval in the Michigan Senate.

The bill scheduled for a vote Wednesday would aid retirees born after 1945 who receive retirement or pension benefits from employment with a government agency that was not covered by Social Security. The sponsor, Republican Sen. Ken Horn of Frankenmuth, says his measure would help police officers.

The bill would retroactively increase an income tax deduction by between $20,000 and $25,000 for those retired as of 2013. It's a change to a rewrite of the tax code in which Gov. Rick Snyder and Republican legislators made more retirement income taxable instead of exempt.

The nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency says the tax revenue reduction would likely be minimal.

