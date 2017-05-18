WUOMFM

Senate votes to lighten truancy punishments in schools

By & 1 minute ago
  • Brett Levin / Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

A set of bills passed in the state Senate Thursday would ban schools from suspending or expelling students solely for poor attendance.

The legislation, which passed on 28-9 and 35-2 margins, requires schools to notify parents to attend a meeting in regard to a child's irregular attendance. The bills would also require school boards to include sufficient data about truancy, chronic absences and disciplinary absences in their annual expulsion reports.

Truancy, or chronic absenteeism, is a major problem for Michigan schools. The Johns Hopkins University School of Education reported last fall that Michigan's rate of truancy is 18%, 3% higher than the national average, and that many counties in the state fall at or above 30%.

Republican Sen. Judy Emmons of Sheridan is a sponsor of the set of bills. She says the ultimate goal of the legislation is to keep kids in school and more accurately track absence numbers.

The bills now move to the state House.

Tags: 
School absenteeism
truancy
michigan schools

Related Content

An effort to repeal Michigan's school-turnaround law

By Jan 10, 2017
Jennifer Guerra / Michigan Radio

LANSING, Mich.  - A key senator is proposing to repeal Michigan's school-turnaround law and to overhaul a system that potentially could lead to the closure of academically failing schools.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Phil Pavlov said Tuesday he will introduce repeal legislation Wednesday, the first day of the two-year legislative term. His bill comes as Michigan prepares to soon release its latest school rankings list.

CPR training may soon be a graduation requirement in Michigan

By Dec 15, 2016
CPR training
Rama / creative commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Michigan students would be required to learn CPR before they graduate from high school under a bill that's on its way to Gov. Snyder's desk.

This week, the state House voted in favor of legislation that would require students that students receive CPR instruction at least once between 7th and 12th grade. It would be up to school districts to decide when and how to incorporate the training into their curriculum.  

Michigan kids deserve better school discipline policies

By Dec 6, 2016
Jack Lessenberry logo

One of the most frightening, haunting and horrible stories I heard this year had nothing to do with politics. In September, an eight-year-old autistic child in Lake Orion was supposedly misbehaving in class.

So his teacher locked him in a padded room by himself for three and a half hours – a barbaric, medieval punishment called “seclusion and restraint.”