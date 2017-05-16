WUOMFM

Senate votes to make Flint students eligible for scholarship program

By 58 minutes ago

Credit Jane M Sawyer / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

High school graduates from Flint could qualify for college scholarships under legislation that would make the city eligible for a Promise Zone.

The Senate approved the bill 35-2 Tuesday. It now goes to the House, where a similar measure died last year in a committee whose chairman has since left the Legislature due to term limits.

The Promise Zone program allows communities that secure enough private funding to use some state education taxes to pay students' college tuition. It is limited to 10 high-poverty areas currently, including school districts in Benton Harbor, Lansing, Saginaw, and Muskegon.

The bill's sponsor, Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich of Flint, says the scholarships would give students hope after the city's drinking water crisis and persuade residents to stay. He says at least $2.5 million in donations have been committed.

Tags: 
Flint water crisis
promise zone

Related Content

Flint children to receive food aid to limit lead exposure

By & May 15, 2017
groceries
Ruth Hartnup / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Thousands of children in Flint are presumed to receive additional money for nutritional foods that can limit lead exposure effects.

The Detroit Free Press reports the $7 million in food aid is going to about 15,000 kids who qualify for food assistance. Qualifying families will receive a one-time payment of $420 per child. That money is expected to be used throughout the year and is in addition to the $30 per child families got in March.