Settlement reached in lawsuit demanding home delivery of bottled water in Flint

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit calling for home delivery of bottled water in Flint.

The exact details of the settlement are for now being kept under wraps, per a federal judge’s order.

After the Flint city council voted to approve the deal last night, all Flint Mayor Karen Weaver would say is “I can’t say anything about the settlement.”

The governor’s office, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Flint residents who brought the case are also declining to comment.

Last year, a federal judge sided with Flint residents who wanted cases of bottled water to be delivered to homes without a properly installed water filter.

A mediator was brought in in December after the state balked at the judge’s order, citing "financial, logistical, and practical difficulties."

Next week is the earliest the judge could release the details of the settlement.

The state-appointed panel overseeing Flint’s finances must still sign-off on the settlement. The Receivership Transition Advisory Board will meet on Monday.

After that, the settlement will be filed with the federal judge.