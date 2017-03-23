WUOMFM

Settlement reached in lawsuit demanding home delivery of bottled water in Flint

By 33 minutes ago
  • Cases of bottled water are distributed from nine sites located across Flint, manned by paid city residents.
    Cases of bottled water are distributed from nine sites located across Flint, manned by paid city residents.
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit calling for home delivery of bottled water in Flint.

The exact details of the settlement are for now being kept under wraps, per a federal judge’s order.

After the Flint city council voted to approve the deal last night, all Flint Mayor Karen Weaver would say is “I can’t say anything about the settlement.”

The governor’s office, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Flint residents who brought the case are also declining to comment.

Last year, a federal judge sided with Flint residents who wanted cases of bottled water to be delivered to homes without a properly installed water filter.

A mediator was brought in in December after the state balked at the judge’s order, citing "financial, logistical, and practical difficulties."

Next week is the earliest the judge could release the details of the settlement.

The state-appointed panel overseeing Flint’s finances must still sign-off on the settlement. The Receivership Transition Advisory Board will meet on Monday.  

After that, the settlement will be filed with the federal judge.   

Tags: 
natural resources defense council
water delivery
Flint water crisis

Related Content

State and Flint residents still at odds over bottled water delivery

By Dec 23, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

“Cavalier." That’s how one group is describing the state of Michigan’s response to the latest attempt to force bottled water delivery to Flint homes.

Several groups, along with Flint residents, want the state and city to deliver bottled water to Flint homes without a working water filter.

Last month, a federal judge ordered home water deliveries.  And last week, an Appeals Court rejected the state’s request to put the order on hold.

Motion filed to force water deliveries in Flint

By Dec 21, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A federal court is giving the state of Michigan and the city of Flint until Friday to show how they are complying with a court ruling ordering the immediate delivery of bottled water to Flint homes without working water filters.  

Flint residents ask judge to order home-delivered water or professionally installed filters

By Mar 24, 2016
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A couple of organizations suing the state over the Flint water crisis want people to have better access to safe drinking water on a daily basis. They are asking a federal judge to order the state to either deliver bottled water, or send professionals to install water filters at every home in Flint.

State, city seek dismissal of Flint water lawsuit

By Mar 8, 2016
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The state of Michigan and city of Flint are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit connected to Flint’s drinking water crisis.

The Natural Resources Defense Council filed the suit in January alleging violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA). The suit is not seeking monetary damages, but an order to remove all lead service lines, as well as provide medical treatment for people exposed to lead tainted drinking water.

Attorneys for the government say the lawsuit should be dismissed for a lack of legal jurisdiction and other issues.

House adopts money for Flint water infrastructure

By 14 hours ago
What caused the Flint water crisis? Rick Sadler from Michigan State University argues the true cause of Flint's water disaster goes back decades.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Federal money to upgrade water systems is on a fast track toward Flint. The state House has agreed to spend $100 million dollars from the EPA and kick in another $20 million from the state.

This is unusually fast action. The federal government approved the money just last week.

“People have been thirsty for action inside the city of Flint,” said state Representative Sheldon Neeley (D-Flint). He says it’s true the city’s water now meets federal safe drinking water standards, but people don’t trust the water is safe.

Survey shows public trust in state government "alarmingly low"

By Mar 21, 2017
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

How much do you trust state government and its ability to do its job?

EPA awards $100 million to Flint water crisis recovery

By Mar 17, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The city of Flint is getting a big bundle of cash from the federal government to help the city’s recovery from its water crisis.

Congress approved $100 million for Flint last year, but it took until this week for EPA administrator Scott Pruitt to formally award it.  

“The people of Flint and all Americans deserve a more responsive federal government,” Pruitt said in a written statement, “EPA will especially focus on helping Michigan improve Flint’s water infrastructure as part of our larger goal of improving America’s water infrastructure.”