Seven of Nassar’s alleged victims to begin testifying next week

    Larry Nassar, his attorney Matthew Newburg, and Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis in court Monday

Seven of the women and girls who say they were sexually abused by a former sports doctor will begin testifying against him next week.

Dr. Larry Nassar was a renowned physician and professor at Michigan State University, as well as the head physician for the Women's US Olympic Gymnastics team. Now he’s facing multiple criminal charges, including several felony sexual assault charges in Ingham County’s 55th District Court.

That case involves seven alleged victims, some of whom are still minors, who each claim Nassar abused them under the guise of treatment.

All but one are hoping to keep their identities private, even as they plan to testify in court, starting with a preliminary exam scheduled for May 12th.

They’re identified in court filings as Victims A through G. One of them, Rachel Denhollander, went public with her accusations in September of 2016, setting off dozens of similar complaints from more than 80 alleged victims.

But the other six, who say they were assaulted between the ages of 10-15, requested courtroom access be limited during their testimony.   

“Many of these young women and their families have some concerns about going forward, about the sheer volume of media attention in this case,” Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis said in court on Monday. “It is something that’s concerning to them, that they won’t be able to keep their anonymity, that their privacy will somehow be invaded.

“And my concern is that without this type of restriction and this order, victims may not want to participate in this process. Or may be reluctant in some way of speaking and testifying in an open court.”

Povilaitis asked Judge Donald Allen to adopt the restrictions that another judge in Eaton County has already put in place: just lawyers, one support person for the alleged victim, and one print reporter allowed in the courtroom during that sensitive testimony.

Judge Allen says he’s sympathetic to the alleged victims’ concerns, but needs to balance that with the public’s right to access and information – something he says they often get from the media.

“I just want to try and keep my options open,” Judge Allen said Monday.

So for now, he’s going to allow full access during each of the alleged victims’ testimony – even the minors. But, he says, that could change if witnesses “look like they’re terrorized by having a camera in the courtroom. Maybe we’ll be just print media.”

There is one exception: “Victim A” is also testifying in the Eaton County criminal case against Nassar, where access has already been restricted. Allen says he’ll “walk in lock step” with those restrictions during her testimony, too, keeping it to just lawyers, a support person, and one print reporter. 

Larry Nassar

Related Content

The day a young gymnast tried to tell MSU about sexual abuse

By Apr 27, 2017
Larissa Boyce's scrapbook photos from the MSU Spartan youth gymnastics program
What happens when a child reports sexual abuse, but adults don’t believe them?

Washington Post finds MSU doctor left warning signs that were missed or ignored by officials

By Apr 27, 2017
More than 100 women and girls claim they were sexually assaulted by former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Complaints against the former MSU sports doctor range from the late 1990s up to 2016.

Olympic gymnast, among first to accuse former MSU doctor of abuse, speaks out against gag order

By Apr 19, 2017
Gymanst Jamie Dantzscher
Four more former patients are suing former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar for sexual abuse, including a 14-year-old dancer.

Meanwhile, an Ingham County judge recently issued a revised gag order that bars witnesses named in one of Dr. Nassar's criminal trials from speaking publicly. 

There are now more than 80 other women and girls who claim the former MSU doctor abused them under the guise of "treatment."

Lawsuit: Nassar abused gymnast while he was still in medical school

By Apr 17, 2017
Four more former patients, including a 14-year-old dancer, are suing former MSU sports doctor Larry Nassar for sexual abuse.

They join more than 80 other women and girls who claim Nassar abused them under the guise of treatment.

In the lawsuit filed Monday, one woman says Nassar abused her around 1992 to 1993, when he was still in medical school at MSU. A spokesman for MSU confirmed Nassar graduated in 1993.

Judge issues a second gag order in Nassar criminal case

By Apr 12, 2017
A judge in the criminal sex abuse case against former MSU sports doctor Larry Nassar has issued a new order to prohibit attorneys and witnesses from speaking publicly about the case.

The judge says it's necessary to prevent a "carnival atmosphere" and an unfair trial for Nassar.

Nassar is accused of sexually abusing girls he was treating.

Nassar also faces civil lawsuits filed by  more than 80 other women who say he sexually abused them.

Attorneys for those women say the gag order also applies to them, and is unconstitutional.