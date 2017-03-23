Seven years after the ACA was signed into law, protestors in Detroit don’t want it to go

Protestors marched in downtown Detroit today for what was called a – seven years from the day the ACA was first signed into law.

Many of the protestors said they're afraid they and others will lose their health insurance coverage if Obamacare is repealed.

Henrietta Ivey, a home care physician in Detroit, spoke at the march on behalf one of her patients who is in rehab due to kidney issues.

“If he didn’t have that Affordable Care Act, he would not be able to get the care and rehab that he’s having right now,”

Ed Waterman is a businessman who lives in White Lake, an Oakland County suburb. His son was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and is currently in remission.

“This is not a political issue for me, this is a moral issue. And I think, I believe we have enough moral people in this country who are going to say enough is enough,” Waterman said.

Waterman says his son is lucky enough to have health coverage, but many Americans wouldn’t without the ACA.

“I know my son is one of the lucky ones, but what about the people who can’t afford that care? What are they supposed to do,” Waterman said.

Waterman met with U.S. Rep. Dave Trott, R-11th Dist., to discuss his desire to keep the ACA.

"Most people might not believe me when I say this, but I truly do believe that [Trott] listened to me and heard what I was trying to tell him," he said.

While the House was supposed to vote on it today, it is expected vote on the GOP's American Healthcare Act tomorrow in Congress.