Seven years after the ACA was signed into law, protestors in Detroit don’t want it to go

  • Protestors in Detroit stand on Woodward Avenue with signs showing their disapproval of President Trump and the GOP's American Healthcare Act.
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Protestors marched in downtown Detroit today for what was called a – seven years from the day the ACA was first signed into law.

 

 

Many of the protestors said they're afraid they and others will lose their health insurance coverage if Obamacare is repealed.

 

 

Henrietta Ivey, a home care physician in Detroit, spoke at the march on behalf one of her patients who is in rehab due to kidney issues. 

 

 

“If he didn’t have that Affordable Care Act, he would not be able to get the care and rehab that he’s having right now,”

 

 

Ed Waterman is a businessman who lives in White Lake, an Oakland County suburb. His son was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and is currently in remission. 

 

 

“This is not a political issue for me, this is a moral issue. And I think, I believe we have enough moral people in this country who are going to say enough is enough,” Waterman said. 

 

 

Waterman says his son is lucky enough to have health coverage, but many Americans wouldn’t without the ACA. 

 

 

“I know my son is one of the lucky ones, but what about the people who can’t afford that care? What are they supposed to do,” Waterman said.

 

 

Waterman met with U.S. Rep. Dave Trott, R-11th Dist., to discuss his desire to keep the ACA.

 

 

"Most people might not believe me when I say this, but I truly do believe that [Trott] listened to me and heard what I was trying to tell him," he said. 

 

 

While the House was supposed to vote on it today, it is expected vote on the GOP's American Healthcare Act tomorrow in Congress. 

Related Content

In Michigan, GOP healthcare plan would hit hospitals, poor hardest, says policy expert

By Mar 14, 2017
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the GOP replacement for the Affordable Care Act will mean the number of uninsured Americans would grow by 24 million by 2026.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

You'll be able to buy the health care insurance plan you want. Premiums will be lower. Everyone will be covered. Access to quality, affordable care will improve.

Those promises from President Donald Trump and Republican leaders like Speaker Paul Ryan seem less likely after a report from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

Snyder, other GOP govs oppose Obamacare overhaul

By Mar 17, 2017
Governor Rick Snyder
Flickr user Michigan Municipal League / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Governor Rick Snyder and other Republican governors are asking congressional GOP leaders for a do-over on the health care overhaul. Four GOP governors say the plan to be voted on next week falls short.

Anna Heaton is Snyder’s press secretary. She says the plan jeopardizes Michigan’s Medicaid expansion by choking off money for the program.

“Basically, what it does is it shifts the full costs of Medicaid to the states, so it would just be unsustainable and we likely wouldn’t be able to enroll anyone else in our Healthy Michigan program.”

Gov. Snyder at odds with some fellow Republicans over Obamacare

By & Mar 13, 2017

What’s a Republican governor to do when his own political party is the problem?

We’re hearing a lot about the divide among Republicans in D.C. over the “repeal and replacement” of Obamacare.

President Donald Trump and the House Republican leadership have a plan. But, conservatives don’t like it. Democrats don’t like it. Interest groups like the AARP are already piling on, and let’s add to the list: Republican governors like Ohio Governor John Kasich and Michigan’s own Rick Snyder.