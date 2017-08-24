WUOMFM

Sewage enters trench used to repair Detroit-area sinkhole

Officials say about 1.5 million gallons of sewage flowed into a trench used to repair a sewer line that collapsed and created a sinkhole north of Detroit.

The Macomb County Public Works Office says no one was in the trench at the time of the incident overnight Monday. There were no injuries.

The office said Wednesday about 9 feet of sewage initially filled the bottom of the trench but it later diminished to 6 feet. It says no sewage entered any local waters. It's being pumped out and returned to the sanitary sewer system.

It says three vehicles at the bottom of the trench were completely submerged.

It's not clear what caused the spill.

Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller calls it a "setback" in the work to repair the sinkhole. Work on the sinkhole was originally expected to end in September.

sinkhole
macomb county

