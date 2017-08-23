WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

“Shady ladies” celebrate emerging female authors in style

By 1 hour ago
  • The Shady Ladies Literary Society debuted on June 17, 2017 with a picnic dinner in Elmwood Cemetery featuring authors Cristina Moracho and Julie Buntin.
    The Shady Ladies Literary Society debuted on June 17, 2017 with a picnic dinner in Elmwood Cemetery featuring authors Cristina Moracho and Julie Buntin.
    COURTESY OF THE SHADY LADIES LITERARY SOCIETY / Facebook

An engrossing book, delicious food, and sparkling conversation. Put all that together in Detroit and you've got the Shady Ladies Literary Society.

Group founder and Detroit-based writer Amy Haimerl, author of Detroit Hustle, and Ashley Shelby, whose novel South Pole Station will be featured at the society's upcoming meeting, joined Stateside on Wednesday.

Haimerl got the idea for the group on her own book tour, when she said she realized how difficult it is for emerging writers to spread their work. She wanted to do something different.

"As somebody who loves books, even I won't show up for an emerging writer sometimes," Haimerl said. "The dog's sick, the kids have done something, whatever happens. But I thought, I would come out for dinner in unique locations."

Each meeting offers female authors talking about their work, a gourmet meal and dessert, and custom cocktails tailored to each featured book.

"This multilayered experience is so wonderful," Shelby said. "As an author, to see my characters come to life in this way ... is so mindblowing."

For more details, listen to the full conversation above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
books
literature
Detroit
women
Detroit women
michigan writers

Related Content

How one couple hustled to make a home for themselves in Detroit

By Daniel Rayzel Oct 10, 2016
Amy Haimerl

When looking for a new house, prospective homeowners usually prepare to make a few cosmetic changes. When Amy Haimerl and her husband moved into their new Detroit home, it was completely void of plumbing, heating, and electricity.

Michigan Bookmark: Sage of bonefishing takes “Body of Water” author on mythic journey

By Gloria Whelan Jan 12, 2017

If you have fished, or wanted to fish, or thought about fishing, or just stepped out of doors with some expectancy, Body of Water is the book for you.

Though Montana is his home now, Michigan poets know Chris Dombrowski from his elegant poetry collection, Earth Again, published by Wayne State University Press. Michigan anglers know Dombrowski as a stellar fly fishing guide. 

New book looks at Detroit's '67 uprising and the 50 years since

By Apr 19, 2017
Book cover: "The Intersection: What Detroit has gained, and lost, 50 years after the uprisings of 1967."
Courtesy of Lester Graham

 

This year marks 50 years since the 1967 uprising in Detroit. A new book reflects on what's happened since those hot, angry four days in July. 