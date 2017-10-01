WUOMFM
Related Program: 
That's What They Say

Should we stop utilizing 'utilize' and just use 'use'?

By & 38 seconds ago

One of the best things about putting together That's What They Say is getting to utilize Professor Anne Curzan's vast knowledge of English to suss out language debates.

That's why when a listener named Bill asked us if we had ever covered the word "utilize," we were surprised when we realized we hadn't.

'This is one that pundits, friends and colleagues have been concerned about for awhile," Curzan says.


There are some who feel that "utilize" is unnecessary, pretentious or, for many other reasons, simply shouldn't be used.

Eric Partridge, in his book Usage and Abusage, gives a pretty blunt take on the matter: "The words 'utilize' and 'utilization' are, 99 times out of 100, much inferior to 'use,' both verb and noun; the other one time they are merely inferior."

In the 4th edition of The Elements of Style, Strunk and White ask, "Why would you ever use 'utilize' when you could use the simple, unpretentious 'use'?"

However, some have argued that there's a subtle difference between "utilize" and "use."

"Utilize" comes into English from French in the 19th century. That's quite a bit later than "use" which comes into English in the 13th century, also from French.

The earliest meaning of "utilize" seems to mean "to make useful" or "to make profitable." With that in mind, consider the following example we found on the Grammar Cops blog:

It is true that many occurrences of utilize could be replaced by "use" with no loss to anything but pretentiousness, for example, in sentences such as "They utilized questionable methods in their analysis" or "We hope that many commuters will continue to utilize mass transit after the bridge has reopened." But "utilize" can mean "to find a profitable or practical use for." Thus the sentence "The teachers were unable to use the new computers" might mean only that the teachers were unable to operate the computers, whereas "The teachers were unable to utilize the new computers" suggests that the teachers could not find ways to employ the computers in instruction.

It's certainly a subtle difference, and some would probably argue that "use" would still suffice in this case.

What do you think? Are there any cases in which you feel you absolutely must use "utilize" and not "use"? Let us know at rkruth@umich.edu or acurzan@umich.edu.

Tags: 
That's What They Say

Related Content

Let's talk about shall, shall we?

By & Sep 18, 2017

There’s a rule that makes a clear distinction between “I shall” and “I will.” However, we as speakers don’t seem to respect that line.

Do you know where that line is? Actually, here’s a better question: Did you know this rule existed?

We found out from a fourth grader.

 

 

 


Is your cohort a group effort or a one-person show?

By & Sep 10, 2017

The time has come again for University of Michigan English Professor Anne Curzan to offer her opinion on another round of language disputes.

Every September the editors of the American Heritage Dictionary send a ballot to panel members, asking about usage issues.

Curzan and around 200 others are tasked with voting "yea" or "nay" on the way we've been using words like "cohort" and "hoi polloi."


Here's some 'ruth' for the 'ruthless'

By & Sep 3, 2017

Recently, two listeners, including one named Ruth, asked us what's going on with "ruthless." For starters, a ruthless action is one that's clearly without ruth, but can an action also be full of ruth?

The answer is  yes, something can be ruthful, but here's a better question -- have you ever actually used that word?

There's no need to be ruthful if your answer is no. In the Corpus of Contemporary American English, there are over 2,000 instances of "ruthless" and zero instances of "ruthful."

But ruthful wasn't always such a pariah.


Where does the 'r' in 'Mrs.' come from?

By & Aug 27, 2017

A young listener named Cam recently asked us why "Mrs." has an "r" in it, even though it's pronounced "missus."

Great question Cam. Since "Mr." is pronounced "mister," it's pretty easy to understand where that "r" comes from, but the "r" in "Mrs." is a different story.

It starts with "mistress."

We know what you're thinking. All we're going to say is that mistress is a very complicated word, and we only have time for just a tiny bit of its etymology.