WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Is “sleek, modern streetcar” first step toward improving transit in Detroit?

By 27 minutes ago
  • The Detroit Q-Line streetcar
    Detroit's QLINE runs along Woodward Avenue for 3.3 miles, basically connecting Midtown and Downtown.
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

The QLINE streetcar in Detroit officially launched service today. The QLINE runs along Woodward Avenue for 3.3 miles, basically connecting Midtown and Downtown.

Matt Cullen, CEO of the QLINE streetcar service, joined Stateside to talk about the launch and what expectations are for public transportation in Metro Detroit. 

"We're really excited about launching," Cullen said. "It's been terrific. We've had the opportunity to run tests for the last three months and for the most part it's gone very, very well. Part of it was just making sure that the car worked properly ... and a more significant part of it was just making sure people understood that the streetcar is out there now and that they need to kind of share the road and understand the way it will behave and how to share space with it." 

Listen to the full interview above to hear how they are going to define the success of the QLINE and what public transportation in Detroit could look like in the future. 

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
public transportation
woodward avenue
Detroit

Related Content

Detroit: First year out of bankruptcy (a Detroit Journalism Cooperative documentary)

By Dec 21, 2015
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

A special report looking at the progress, struggles, and failures in Detroit during the city’s first year out of bankruptcy:

After failed RTA vote, Detroit Chamber talks where to go from here

By Nov 15, 2016
The RTA identified the Michigan Avenue Corridor as one of the areas that would have benefited from a regional transit system, had the millage passed.
Regional Transit Authority

It's back to the drawing board for those who've been working towards a true regional transportation system for Southeast Michigan.

A slim majority of voters across Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties last week rejected the regional transit millage. And it will be two years before the RTA can try again.

Stateside was joined by the President and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce, Sandy Baruah, who had been hoping the RTA millage would pass. 

A new public transit system is being planned at the University of Michigan

By Bryce Huffman Nov 2, 2016
A bus on the University of Michigan's campus in Ann Arbor.
Corey Seeman / Flickr

Public transit could look very different on the University of Michigan’s campus in Ann Arbor by next summer.

Reinventing Public Urban Transportation and Mobility, or RITMO, is a proposed transit system that wants to combine fixed bus routes with a ride-sharing service similar to Uber or Lyft.

According to the university, students could get rides to and from bus stops that would give them more direct routes to their destinations.

Auchter's Art: Public transportation is all around you

By John Auchter Aug 19, 2016
Auchter's Art for August 19, 2016.
John Auchter / www.auchtoon.com

There is nothing quite as annoying as the overenthusiastic zeal that comes with the recently discovered — especially when it has been commonly known and readily accessible for years and years.

So I apologize in advance, but, OHMYGOSH, YOU GUYS! HAVE YOU SEEN THE SOO LOCKS?! THEY ARE AWESOMINGLY AMAZING!!! 

Last month, I finally made my first visit to Sault Ste. Marie to see the Soo Locks.

Detroit has a thriving arts community, but no official way to encourage its growth

By May 10, 2017
Mural painted on a wall
wilansky / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

 

In Detroit, there are all kinds of artists and art projects happening organically. But, the City of Detroit doesn’t really have a vehicle to encourage or develop an arts culture.

Lessenberry on the new Detroit schools superintendent and child poverty in Michigan

By & Apr 19, 2017
Detroit Public School Distric sign
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

The Detroit Public Schools Community District school board has chosen Nikolai Vitti as its first permanent superintendent. Vitti grew up in Dearborn Heights and is currently the superintendent in Duval County, Florida.

Michigan Radio Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and Senior News Analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss what the district's new pick means for Detroit schools. 

Analyst says new incentive bill would let big money developers profit at taxpayer expense

By May 8, 2017
The old Hudson's Deparment Store site in Detroit
girl-in-the-d / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

 

Republicans and Democrats in Lansing support a big incentive package that big developers in the state want. 

These incentives not only include money for cleaning up polluted “brownfield” sites, but also income tax kickbacks from the workers who build the development, and from the tax revenue of the development.

Bill would stop auto insurers from using ZIP codes to set rates

By May 3, 2017
Car accident
Daniel X. O'Neil/Flickr / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

If you’re a driver in Michigan, it's not exactly breaking news to hear that our auto insurance rates are some of the highest in the country. Drivers in Detroit pay the most. One study estimated an average of $3,400 annually. By comparison, the national average is about $900.