Snyder: GOP health bill would 'adversely impact' residents

By 30 minutes ago
  • Capitol Hill
Gov. Rick Snyder has written letters to every member of Michigan's congressional delegation to warn how House Republicans' health care legislation would "adversely impact" the state's most vulnerable residents.

The Republican governor's letter, dated Tuesday, says the debate has largely focused on people participating in the expanded Medicaid program. But he says half of all Michigan children are served by the traditional Medicaid program, which would also be affected by the bill.

Snyder says the legislation would shift financial risk to state taxpayers, and he is concerned it would also lead to "significant cost increases" on older residents who buy insurance in the individual market.

The House is scheduled to vote on the bill Thursday. Nine of Michigan's 14 House members are Republicans. Democrats plan to oppose the legislation.

In Michigan, GOP healthcare plan would hit hospitals, poor hardest, says policy expert

By Mar 14, 2017
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the GOP replacement for the Affordable Care Act will mean the number of uninsured Americans would grow by 24 million by 2026.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

You'll be able to buy the health care insurance plan you want. Premiums will be lower. Everyone will be covered. Access to quality, affordable care will improve.

Those promises from President Donald Trump and Republican leaders like Speaker Paul Ryan seem less likely after a report from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

What could the GOP health care bill mean for Michigan?

By Mar 13, 2017
Capitol Hill
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio

Last week, House Republicans submitted their bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

The bill, which has been under intense committee debate, has drawn criticism from Democrats, some Republicans, health care organizations, doctors, and others. But it is largely supported by House Republicans and the White House.

Some of the bill’s provisions would be enacted as soon as it is put into law, including the elimination of individual and employer mandates. Others would be delayed until 2020, such as limiting the Medicaid expansion and a repeal of subsidies for out-of-pocket expenses.

Excluding inmates from Medicaid likely costs taxpayers even more

By Mar 13, 2017
Researchers at the University of Michigan believe excluding inmates from Medicaid is driving up costs and hurting the health of inmates.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Expanding Medicaid was a key part of the Affordable Care Act. In our state, it's known as Healthy Michigan, and it has meant health care coverage for more than 600,000 people.

But if you wind up in the criminal justice system, even if its just pre-trial detention, Medicaid benefits turn off immediately.

Researchers at the University of Michigan say excluding inmates from Medicaid is driving up costs and hurting the health of inmates.