WUOMFM

Snyder hopes Congress will “fix” ACA, restore insurance subsidies

By 38 minutes ago

Credit Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Governor Rick Snyder says he’s concerned that President Trump’s decision to end subsidies that help low-income families pay for health insurance could make rates unaffordable.

Snyder says more study is needed to determine the state’s next move, but he hopes Congress will act quickly to settle things.

“I think there are reforms needed to the Affordable Care Act,” he said. “Some parts have worked well, others need more work, and the part that needs more work has been in the insurance markets. This makes it more challenging, but hopefully it gets to the point where Congress could hopefully do some bipartisan actions to improve things.”

About 156,300 Michigan consumers have subsidized health plans. It’s estimated the loss of the subsidies would cause their rates to spike by 28 percent.

The subsidies are already the subject of lawsuits. And there could be more legal action to challenge the presidential order to immediately end the subsidies.

The governor also says any fix Congress comes up with should be bipartisan, so it’s not endangered by changing political winds. 

Tags: 
affordable care act

Related Content

Congressman: White House guts funding for programs that help people sign up for health care

By Sep 18, 2017
money
Pictures of Money / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

Republicans have failed, so far, to pass a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA), much to the visible frustration of President Trump.

There’s now a third attempt, the Graham-Cassidy bill, gathering steam in the Senate for a possible vote next week.

At the same time, the White House is being accused of trying to strangle the ACA by slashing funding for navigators, the groups who help people get health insurance.

Enroll Michigan's budget to enroll people in ACA cut 90%

By Sep 15, 2017
Enroll Michigan

The Trump administration is cutting funding for Enroll Michigan by 90%.

Enroll Michigan funds 30 subcontractors who help people obtain insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

ACCESS, a social service group in Dearborn that focuses on the Arab American community, also helps people obtain insurance under ACA. It will see its federal funding for those activities cut by 36%. 

Executive Director Dizzy Warren says people could have a lot more trouble getting the right kind of insurance now.

Obamacare rates set to rise sharply, depending on Trump administration decision

By Sep 1, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio/

Affordable Care Act health insurance rates may jump in Michigan next year, depending on a decision by the Trump administration.

The Trump administration has threatened to end Cost Sharing Reduction payments.  The federal government offers those subsidies to offset the cost of insurance policies that cover low income residents.  

State insurance officials say Michiganders buying health insurance through the marketplace will see rates rise between 16% and 59% next year.