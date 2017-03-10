WUOMFM

Snyder not on board with GOP health care overhaul

By Rick Pluta 13 minutes ago

Credit (photo by Steve Carmody/Michigan Radio)

Governor Rick Snyder is one of the Republicans who is not on board with the GOP plan in Congress to overhaul the Affordable Care Act.

Michigan is one of the states that expanded its Medicaid program under the ACA.

Snyder is particularly concerned about how the congressional plan would affect Medicaid, especially the Healthy Michigan program that enrolled more than 650,000 people who wouldn’t have coverage otherwise.

“Healthy Michigan has been a success in our state, and so that’s one of the things I tried to communicate to Washington is, when you look at this, make sure you have the facts, and how our program has shown we can really help people and do it in a cost-effective fashion,” he says.

Snyder says governors have tried to make their case, but have been ignored. He says he and other governors fear the effect of the Republican plan would be to drive up states’ Medicaid costs.

“I think it needs a lot more work in many respects. If you look at it, I appreciate people addressing the issue. We had a lot of outreach from the administration and Congress to ask governors’ opinions, but the current plan doesn’t reflect the comments we made,” he says.

Hospitals say Healthy Michigan has saved money because fewer people without insurance show up in emergency rooms.

Tags: 
affordable care act
obamacare

Related Content

Huizenga’s town hall runs more than 4 hours long as constituents ask tough questions

By Feb 25, 2017
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

Congressman Bill Huizenga held a town hall meeting today north of Grand Rapids that last more than four hours, a bit longer than he anticipated.

“And that’s okay,” he said. “What I knew was going to happen was, after two hours or even three hours if I had said ‘OK, you know maybe we’ve had enough,’ there would be all these calls of, you know, ‘He shut it down early!'”

When it comes to health care reform, innovation will matter more than politics

By Feb 23, 2017
STEVE CARMODY / Michigan Radio

The Next Idea

With all the talk of reforming health care, what if we are missing the bigger picture?

What if all this emotional debate about whether to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, was a waste of time?

Affordable Care Act enrollment ongoing, despite Trump pulling ads

By Tyler Scott Jan 27, 2017
The deadline for the Affordable Care Act's open enrollment period is January 31.
user striatic / Flickr

Despite the Trump administration recently pulling the plug on all advertisements and marketing for the Affordable Care Act’s current open enrollment period, anyone can still sign up for health care insurance under the law through the end of the month. 

Erin Knot, the Michigan director for Enroll America, doesn’t expect anyone would lose their coverage immediately if Republican lawmakers carry out their promise to repeal Obamacare this year.