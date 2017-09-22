WUOMFM

Snyder’s baffling switch on healthcare

By 28 seconds ago

Governor Rick Snyder has done two remarkably positive things for Michigan in his nearly seven years in office, both in his first term. First, he found a way to get around a legislature corrupted by campaign donations and make a deal for a new Detroit River bridge.

Granted, the Gordie Howe International Bridge has yet to be built, but it now seems all but certain it will be. That’s something crucially important for the long-term economy of this state and region. But the immediately worthwhile thing Snyder did was narrowly succeed in pushing the legislature to accept Medicaid expansion four years ago.

This has resulted in a staggering 600,000 Michiganders having health insurance who didn’t before, something that for the first few years came at absolutely no cost to the state, and thereafter will never cost us more than ten percent of the total bill.

This has resulted, as the governor predicted at the time, in a healthier work force and a healthier state. Any rational group of lawmakers would have voted unanimously to accept this in two minutes. But it nearly failed because of a group of irrational right-wing ideologues who cared more about trashing anything related to the Affordable Care Act than they did about the health of the citizens they were sworn to protect.

Credit YouTube

But Snyder, in the key major legislative triumph of his career, succeeded in persuading just enough of them to switch and approve the expansion, though we did lose millions because in a fit of spite, they refused to give the bill immediate effect. At the time, the governor sensibly said “this isn’t about the Affordable Care Act. This is about one element we can control in Michigan that can make a difference in people’s lives.”

That was four years ago, and now the Republicans are gearing up for a second attempt to kill Obamacare, and Medicaid expansion with it. The Senate is expected to vote soon on a “repeal and replace” substitute called Graham-Cassidy. If this passes, according to Jay Greene, a respected health care reporter for Crain’s, it would mean the complete elimination of benefits for those now covered under the Medicaid expansion within less than nine years, unless the state were willing to pay all the costs itself.

This would be a massive health care disaster for our state. Brian Peters, CEO of the Michigan Health and Hospital Association, said this would be “simply unacceptable.” A number of Republican governors are strongly opposing Graham-Cassidy, including John Kasich of Ohio.

But Rick Snyder hasn’t said a word.

When a Crain’s reporter asked the governor’s office for comment, it issued a statement saying: “We are still reviewing provisions of the bill and how it might affect Michigan. Feel free to check back next week.” The owner of a major Lansing public relations firm told me, “I guess all those people who thought Snyder was truly some form of independent can now see that he has just evolved into a typical Republican politician.”

But it’s baffling why the governor is abandoning something he cared about and which was a huge success. His political career, thanks to Flint, will be over after 2018.

Graham-Cassidy would be a disaster for the business interests he says he cares about. For years, many people in Lansing felt they never really knew who Rick Snyder was.

Perhaps we never will.

Jack Lessenberry is Michigan Radio’s Senior Political Analyst. Views expressed in his essays are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management or the station licensee, The University of Michigan.

Tags: 
Jack Lessenberry
Rick Snyder

Related Content

Candidates without voters in Michigan races

By Sep 21, 2017
people in voting booths
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

When you’ve paid attention to politics for a long time, you gradually begin to think you’ve seen it all, or at least some of us did before the rise of Donald Trump.

But one thing we’ve never seen before is so many candidates running so hard for attorney general and secretary of state more than a year before the election.

State Senator Tonya Schuitmaker launched a video promoting her candidacy for the Republican nomination for attorney general this week, and Speaker of the House Tom Leonard is expected to run as well. On the Democratic side, lawyer Dana Nessel, hero of Michigan’s same-sex marriage and adoption case, was first to announce for attorney general.

What we still owe our Vietnam veterans

By Sep 19, 2017
Four soldiers sit at a table in South Vietnam, 1972
Manhhai / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

There’s been a fair amount of excitement over Ken Burns’ new documentary series, this one an 18-hour blockbuster on the Vietnam War.

Burns, who grew up in Ann Arbor, long ago became America’s tribal storyteller, the man who helps us find out who we are, whether the topic is jazz or baseball or the Civil War.

Just shut Line 5 down

By Sep 15, 2017
Screen showing Line 5 on the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

Earlier this week, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette officially confirmed what everybody knew: He is running for governor, or more exactly, for the Republican nomination next year.

When he made his announcement, he said a version of what all politicians say; he is doing this, not for himself, but for the people, for all of us. Well, I know a good way he can start to prove that to us and help his candidacy at the same time:

Today's legislators don't seem to care

By Sep 18, 2017
The state Capitol in Lansing.
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

I’ve been talking to legislators and congressmen for a long time, and know something about lawmakers in the past as well. There are some ways in which I think today’s lot are generally better. For example, they are better educated and drink less. More of them are women, and I think there are far fewer on the take.

But there’s also something very wrong with our legislature today, something that often makes me think we would be better off with the old boozing and occasionally brawling pols, some of whom were still around when I was a young reporter.