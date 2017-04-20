WUOMFM

Snyder says DEQ can adopt new lead standards

By 52 seconds ago

Credit Mitch Barrie / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Governor Rick Snyder plans to take executive action on tougher standards for lead in drinking water in the face of foot-dragging by the Legislature.

The Legislature’s Republican leaders have been cool to Governor Snyder’s proposed new lead-in-water rules, which would be tougher than federal standards. The governor says the federal rule is weak and confusing, and partially responsible for the Flint water crisis.

Snyder called for a tougher rule last year, and the Legislature never acted on it before the “lame duck” session ended. He rolled out details of a proposed rule in March with little interest from lawmakers.

The governor says he doesn’t want to wait.

“We looked at it, and we can do a number through rule-making, so we’re, I’m looking forward to some improvements we can do through the executive branch,” he said.

The governor wants a lower threshold to trigger a state response when lead is detected in drinking water, and he wants every community to create an inventory of lead service lines.

But the rule-making process, including public hearings, can take months.

The governor also says his administration is still trying to find areas of agreement with the Legislature on safe water and infrastructure.

Tags: 
Rick Snyder
"lead and copper rule"

Related Content

EPA regional administrator says “tweaks” to Lead and Copper Rule alone won’t fix problems

By Mar 9, 2017
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

The U.S. EPA is making long term revisions to the 25-year-old Lead and Copper Rule. The new rules are expected to come out this year. A top EPA official says one of the biggest changes could be an expensive one.

Because of the water crisis in Flint, city officials now know there are more than 20,000 lead service lines, the water pipes connecting homes to a water main, still buried underground in Flint.

Because of Flint, we know that other cities are now at least trying to figure out how many lead service lines they have and where they’re located.

State lawmakers get preview of lead rule

By Mar 14, 2017
Rebecca Williams / Michigan Radio

Some state lawmakers got an early peek at Governor Rick Snyder’s new lead rules that are supposed to be rolled out this week.l A top state environmental official shared some details in testimony before a state House budget subcommittee.

 