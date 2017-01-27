Snyder says Michigan still welcoming to immigrants

Governor Rick Snyder says enforcing immigration laws is not a top priority of state and local police in Michigan. That’s after President Donald Trump signed executive orders to curtail immigration from majority Muslim countries, and targeting immigrants in the country illegally.

“I don’t see that as one of their primary functions. We’re actually doing very well bringing violent crime down within the state of Michigan,” he said. “I appreciate the great work of the State Police and or local partners, and we’re going to continue to work hard on making Michigan a safer place.”

At least two Michigan cities have policies that formally prohibit police from questioning suspects on their immigration status, unless it relates directly to their investigation. The president has said he wants to cut federal funds to “sanctuary cities.”

Snyder says welcoming immigrants to Michigan is part of his plan to grow the state’s population to 10 million people within three years.