WUOMFM

Snyder says Trump immigration order opens dialogue on the topic

By 9 minutes ago
  • The Michigan State Capitol
    Lawmakers are limited in the number of terms they can serve in Lansing by the state Constitution. Some say these limits lead to ineffective governing.
    user aunt owwee / Flickr

Governor Rick Snyder says he’s trying to learn more about President Trump’s executive order on immigration. But he says it’s the start of a national discussion on the subject. Snyder says he is reaching to other governors and the Trump administration to better understand the order and its effects.

  

The governor released a statement this morning while he is overseas on a trip to Israel.

  

Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley is in charge while the governor’s away. He says criticism of the order is overblown.

“We have a new administration, and the new administration is looking for a few months to go through and vet the whole process that we use today. That doesn’t seem to be an unreasonable position to me.”

But Democrats in the Legislature condemned the order, and sponsored a resolution to denounce the travel ban. They say it unfairly targets Muslims in war-torn countries.   

  

“We should be taking a leadership role to welcome those people into the cloak of our security, our safety, and our freedom,” said state Rep. State Representative Jeremy Moss, who sponsored the resolution. “Instead, we are succumbing to the same anti-refugee rhetoric that we’ve heard time and time again in dark periods of our history.”

Moss also called on state Attorney General Bill Schuette to file a legal action challenging the order as unconstitutional. But Schuette, a Republican, supports the order, and says criticism of it is overblown. 

Tags: 
immigration executive order
Rick Snyder

Related Content

Michigan immigration attorney: “It’s hard to know what’s happening at the border”

By Jan 30, 2017
Lyse Messmer / Michigan Radio

President Trump today said he was right to ban people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Refugee advocate: "I wish we had extreme vetting for [politicians] as much as we do for refugees"

By 3 hours ago
Samaritas is the largest resettler of refugees in Michigan.
Courtesy of Samaritas

The White House continues to insist that the President's executive orders on immigrants and refugees will make America safer.

The West Michigan group Samaritas begs to differ.

What do your representatives think of President Trump's immigration ban?

By 7 hours ago
Kaye LaFond / Michigan Radio

President Trump's executive order on immigration was signed last Friday.

Here's what it does:

MSU grad student says it “seems ludicrous” that Trump’s immigration ban affects her

By 2 hours ago
Courtesy of Suban Nur Cooley

President Trump's immigration ban has left universities and colleges scrambling to sort out the implications of barring people from seven mostly-Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Some international faculty and students have been stranded abroad, and most are left unsure about whether they are allowed to travel.

Trump’s executive order meant hours spent at Canadian border for Michigan couple

By Jan 30, 2017
Courtesy of Farah Al-khersan

Across the country, immigration lawyers flocked to airports and border crossings this weekend to help travelers stranded by President Trump’s executive order.

Not all of them, however, were able to offer their services.

Farah Al-khersan, an immigration attorney of West Bloomfield, was blocked from re-entering the United States when she and her husband tried to cross back over from Sarnia Friday night.