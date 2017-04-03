Snyder signs law shielding records until contract announced

Bids submitted by companies vying for a state government contract will be exempted from public-records requests until the contract winner is announced under legislation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder.

The law, which takes effect immediately, shields records containing a trade secret or financial or propriety information from being released under the state's Freedom of Information Act.

A state spokesman has said the old law permitted the public opening of vendors' proposals at the time of bid closing, letting them view competitors' bids before negotiating with state officials.

Snyder signed the bill Thursday and announced the signing Friday. It was sponsored by Republican Sen. Rick Jones of Grand Ledge.