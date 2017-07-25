WUOMFM

Some Albion residents want to reopen annexed school district

By April Van Buren 5 hours ago

Give us back our schools.

That's the message some Albion residents have for state lawmakers.

The south central Michigan city voted to let Marshall Public Schools annex its school district last May. But now some community members are asking for a do-over.

Albion community members and affiliates of the Journey for Justice coalition met Saturday to discuss the possibility of reopening the city's school district.
Credit April Van Buren / Michigan Radio

“We want a push for legislation that would create an avenue for dissolved and annexed districts to recreate themselves,” said city council member Sonya Brown at a community meeting Saturday. The meeting of around 50 people was organized in coordination with Journey for Justice, a national coalition of education activists.

Brown says families are frustrated by a lack of equal representation on Marshall’s school board, and are disturbed by the high number of suspensions last year at Harrington Elementary, located in Albion.

Marshall superintendent Randy Davis says he doesn't disagree with them on that point.

“There was a grossly disproportionate number of out of school suspensions for children in Harrington,” Davis said.

Harrington had 159 out-of-school suspensions, according to district data. That's in comparison to an average of nine suspensions at the other three MPS elementary buildings.  

But Davis says the district is investing in teacher training and other supports to address the discipline gap. MPS has partnered with Starr-Commonwealth to bring a coach into Harrington to help implement what’s called a “Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports” system at the school. They are also hiring a new principal for the building. 

Community members at the event Saturday asked State Rep. John Bizon, R-Battle Creek, to write a bill that would allow annexed or dissolved districts (like Inkster and Buena Vista) to reopen as independent entities. Right now, if a district is dissolved, Michigan law says students have to attach to another operating district.

“That’s not what we want,” said Brown. “We want our own school in our own community.”

The group says it hopes to get a measure on the 2018 ballot that would allow Albion residents to vote on re-establishing its own district.

Tags: 
albion
Marshall

Related Content

In response to swastikas, Albion crowd gathers for unity and prayer

By Nov 16, 2016
agilitynut.com / File photo

A group of people met in Albion last night in an attempt to unify the community after someone vandalized several buildings downtown.

Marshall and Albion high school students end first year together

By Jun 6, 2014
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

About 180 Marshall High School seniors will get their diplomas tomorrow.

Two dozen students from Albion will be among those in caps and gowns.

Last year, Albion school district officials decided to close their high school for budget reasons.

Most of the Albion students ended up at Marshall. There was concern the two student bodies would clash.

Dan Luciani is the  principal of Marshall High School. He credits the students with making the transition work.

“The resiliency of kids,” says Luciani. “They really outdid themselves in adapting to the situation.”

Marshall school leaders will hold a special orientation for incoming freshmen from both communities later this summer.

Albion superintendent wants other districts to stop busing school-of-choice kids

By Rebecca Kruth Jul 8, 2015

Albion Public Schools wants other districts to stop sending buses to Albion to pick up school of choice kids. Credit Bill McChesney / Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM Edit | Remove

  

The superintendent of Albion Public Schools wants nearby districts to stop sending buses to Albion to pick up school-of-choice students.