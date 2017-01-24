WUOMFM

Some Michigan lawmakers want to make voting easier

By 52 minutes ago
  • Voting in Michigan.
    Voters in Ypsilanti, Mich.
    Paulette Parker / Michigan Radio

State senators are making voting laws an issue this year. A mostly Democratic group of senators has introduced a set of bills they say will make voting easier for everyone.

One of the bills would allow people to preregister to vote when they turn 16 – as long as they have a driver’s license or a state ID card.

Democratic Senator Steve Bieda is a bill sponsor. Calling the legislation innovative, he said the state needs to keep up with modern times when it comes to voting. 

“It’s been used with some great success in a number of other states,” he said. “It would save money and frankly it would help encourage younger people, as a rite of passage, to register to vote.”

Another bill would allow for electronic filing of voter registration applications, and the other would allow no-reason absentee voting.

Bieda called them “common sense” reforms.

“We are a service industry,” he said. “We serve the public, and we serve at the public’s discretion. This is a way of allowing people to exercise their right to vote and register more easily.”

The State House of Representatives also unveiled a voting reform package two weeks ago. Spearheaded by Democrats, their package also includes no-reason absentee voting.

Bieda said the issue of making voting easier and accessible shouldn’t be a party issue.

“Philosophically what we believe in is that every citizen has a right to vote, every vote should be counted, and everybody has a right at the table to make their voice heard,” he said. “And they do that at the ballot box.”

Tags: 
voting rights
voting

Related Content

Eastpointe wants to hear from residents before it acts on voting rights lawsuit

By Dec 21, 2016
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

The small Detroit suburb of Eastpointe is looking for public input as it stares down a potential lawsuit.

The U.S. Justice Department warned the city last month that the way it chooses city council members violates the Voting Rights Act.

The government says voting for council members at-large denies the city’s growing black community a voice in government.

Research examines polling problems in communities of color

By Oct 9, 2016
About 13% of Michiganders are undecided – enough to possibly make a difference this year
User: Keith Ivey / flickr

As the presidential race tightens, voter turnout could play a decisive role, and a new study warns that some Americans may have a harder time casting ballots than others.

Spencer Overton, president of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, says data from the last presidential election points to serious shortcomings in how polling is managed in communities of color.

Eliminating straight ticket voting was a bad idea

By May 31, 2016
Jack Lessenberry

I have voted in virtually every election since I was old enough. In all that time, I have never cast a straight ticket, where you fill in a single oval to choose every candidate of one political party.

However, I think everyone should have the right to do so.

After all, political parties are supposed to stand for something, and if you feel that Democratic or Republican or Green Party principles are more important than individual candidates, you might  vote that way. In every presidential election, hundreds of thousands of people have chosen to do exactly that.