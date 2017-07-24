WUOMFM
Some moving voices from Detroit as Chaldean Christians face deportation

By Brajesh Upadhyay
  • Immigration and Customs Enforcement - or ICE - agents
    By midnight tonight, a judge will decide the fate of Iraqi nationals facing deportation.
Today, more than 100 Iraqi Christians facing deportation from the United States could discover their fate.

The Iraqis were detained for visa violations – including past criminal convictions – which had been ignored for years, after they were caught up in a crackdown ordered by the current administration.

Their families say they feel betrayed by a president they'd largely supported in last year's election, and who they'd seen as a defender of Christians.

One woman said the entire community voted for Trump – but their support for him has vanished.

