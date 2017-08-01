WUOMFM

Some politicians capable of honor

By 37 minutes ago

When I was a child, there were kids whose parents told their children never to have anything to do with government or politics. They said it was a dirty and corrupt business.

Well, I grew up believing that was wrong-headed, that while politics was a bruising contact sport, it was a life, in the words of reporter and novelist Allen Drury, capable of honor. That was easier to believe when the memories of Franklin D. Roosevelt and Harry Truman were still fresh and Profiles in Courage was a best-seller.

Anyone whose political experience is limited to the last six or so months in Washington might come to a different conclusion. Well, we do clearly have an administration in chaos, where job security can best be measured with an egg timer.

Lansing often seems pretty screwed up too, to use far milder language than the now-departed White House communications director might have.

Well, things were never as good as we like to remember them, and they aren’t always as bad as they seem now. Despite what you might call the White House horrors, despite Flint and legislative gridlock, there are still people out there making a difference.

Coincidentally, while the craziness was unfolding in Washington yesterday, I met with a couple of them. Senator Steve Bieda, a Democrat from Warren, is something of the conscience of the state senate. He has displayed ability to work with his Republican colleagues, a rare commodity today at either the state or local level.

Bieda was the main architect of the bills that compensate exonerated prisoners for the time they spent behind bars. That doesn’t give them their lives back, but it is something, and may spur communities to provide better public defenders.

He’s also the legislature’s leading history buff, is passionate about the Capitol building, and is one of the few Americans to have designed a coin for the U.S. Mint.

Now a youthful 56, he should be approaching the peak of his effectiveness. But thanks to term limits, his political career will likely be over at the end of next year.

That is, unless the Democratic nominee for governor picks him as a running mate. Bieda also would be a logical candidate for Congress -- except that there are no term limits for federal officials, and the incumbent in his district, Sandy Levin, shows no signs of leaving, even though he will be 87 before his current term ends. Bieda won’t starve. He is a tax lawyer, and probably could make more money than he does now. But he has a passion for public service.

Later, I had a conversation with Dr. Melvyn Rubenfire, a 77-year-old cardiologist who has been working hard behind the scenes to help the Northwest Detroit area where he grew up, with an innovative education and nutrition program called Project Healthy Community.

I talked about them here about six months ago. Rubenfire doesn’t want any thanks and he certainly doesn’t want to be elected or appointed to anything.

But he thinks he and his colleagues have found a way to succeed at what may be Detroit’s greatest need: Saving its neighborhoods, and he wanted my advice on getting the city’s attention.

I decided to talk about these two men today instead of the usual dysfunctional ones.

And I hope you didn’t mind.

Jack Lessenberry is Michigan Radio’s Senior Political Analyst. Views expressed in his essays are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management or the station licensee, The University of Michigan.

Tags: 
Jack Lessenberry
Steve Bieda
Dr. Melvyn Rubenfire

Related Content

Governor Snyder: Picking losers

By Jul 31, 2017
YouTube

I haven’t seen the new movie Detroit yet. I think I’m like my African-American teaching colleague Alicia Nails, who told me that after weeks of non-stop coverage, she was starting to feel a little “rioted out.” What I have heard from friends who have seen the movie is that it is powerful but lacks nuance, and leaves the impression that the Detroit in that film is still the Detroit of today.

But there was one nuance I didn’t miss. This was in an interview in the Boston Globe with Kathryn Bigelow, the film’s director. The interviewer asked why the movie wasn’t filmed where it happened.

“We originally located it in Detroit but the tax-credit program had just been disbanded, so we went to … Boston, and shot the movie there,” Bigelow said.

Difficult for journalists to face reality while White House ignores it

By Jul 28, 2017

President William McKinley had a wife to whom he was extremely devoted, but who had a nervous condition that caused her to suffer from frequent seizures, sometimes at state dinners. When this happened, his solution was to throw a napkin over her face, carry on as though everything was normal, and then remove it when the seizure was past.

Lessenberry reflects on 1967 riots in Detroit

By & Jul 26, 2017
Black and white shot of destroyed buildings in Detroit in 1967.
The Burton Historical Collection, Detroit Public Library

As part of our series, "Summer of Rebellion," Michigan Radio Senior News Analyst Jack Lessenberry shares his memories of the unrest in Detroit in July 1967 with Morning Edition host Doug Tribou. They also discuss the role that week's events played in Detroit's larger decline.

Transgender people, the military and us

By Jul 27, 2017

Forty years ago, I was in a special, high-pressure graduate program at the University of Michigan designed to make trained journalists out of otherwise hapless intellectuals like myself in a year and a half. It was an amazingly successful program.

Many of my classmates went on to jobs in senior management in places like both the New York and Los Angeles Times and the former International Herald Tribune.

Another brilliant, self-made millionaire with no political experience wants to be governor

By Jul 26, 2017
Shri Thanedar
shri2018.com

Imagine you suddenly came into $3.3 million dollars, and your instructions from the universe were to spend it to make life better for the people of Michigan.

My guess is that your first idea would not be to spend it to try to win the Democratic nomination for governor next year. But that’s what Shri Thanedar is doing.