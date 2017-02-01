WUOMFM

Some state lawmakers move to crack down on “sanctuary cities”

Police would have to report anybody they arrest to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, if there’s “probable cause” to think they’re “not legally present in the United States.”

That’s under a new bill introduced in the state House of Representatives last month. It’s now heading to the Local Government committee.

At the risk of losing state funding, cities, townships and counties would also have to give all employees “written notice” that it’s their “duty to cooperate with … the enforcement of federal and state immigration laws.”

Police would also be required to tell the state how many people they report to ICE each year.

But some law enforcement officers aren’t fans.

“It makes our job more challenging, and I think it makes the community less safe,” says Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton. If a teenager witnesses domestic abuse at home, he says, “in the situation where they don’t have to worry about whether somebody’s going to be deported, possibly at that point the teenager calls 911.

“But if there’s a fear that law enforcement comes to the house, and not only might the one spouse allegedly involved in domestic violence get taken to jail, now the other spouse who is undocumented and who is the victim, now runs the risk of getting deported.  

“Now for that teenager, does he or she make that call? And there’s a high likelihood that they don’t make that call,” Clayton says. “That that domestic abuse continues.”

But one of the bill’s co-sponsors, state Rep. Tim Kelly, R-Saginaw Twp., says he thinks that’s “a dodge.”

“You hear things about Trump’s threat of taking away dollars [from sanctuary cities.] Let’s go back: Barack Obama was threatening to take away dollars for whether we chose the right bathrooms. You can’t choose which laws you’re going to follow and which you can’t. We had a president that did that. We have a president now that’s very interested in the rule of law. And I think that things ought to start being followed.”

So what would Representative Kelly tell law enforcement officers like Sheriff Clayton?

“I just think, ‘They [the undocumented immigrants] are breaking the law. America is not here to harbor criminals. That’s not our job, that’s not your job as the city. We don’t raise taxes to protect these people. They’re using services that are taken away from law-abiding citizens and ought to be removed.’”

Meanwhile, Sheriff Blaine Koops, executive director of the Michigan Sheriff’s Association, says they’re discussing this bill at their next board of directors meeting.

“We want to take a look at it before we form any opinions about it,” he says. “We’ve got some questions right up front, like: how do we establish probable cause on it? Because that in and of itself could be an issue.”

Rep. Kelly says establishing probable cause “should not be that complicated.”

“I mean, whether it’s a traffic stop or any kind of thing,” Rep. Kelly says. “We’ve had too many years of kind of lax following of these rules, and I think it’s time to stop. And I think we’ve got a president now that’s willing to back that up.”

For instance: in the course of doing their work, Kelly says, law enforcement would ask, "Where’s your driver’s license? Do you not have a drivers’ license? Where’s your green card, where’s this, you know? I don’t think that this should be that complicated.”

So if somebody can’t produce a driver’s license, would that be probable cause to report them to ICE?

“Yeah!” Kelly says. “Well, one, you’re driving without a license, if in fact it was a traffic violation. I think there’s all sorts of things. If you don’t have the right kind of documentation or ID, then clearly you’re subject to further investigation.”

But Kelly says he doesn’t worry that the law would lead to racial profiling.

“No, you’re not looking for something [as a police officer,] it’s in routine stops and routine actions. If somebody happens to be a particular, uh, a non-white – no. I don’t think you’re not, you’re not targeting. That’s not what this is about. In course of their normal activity, law enforcement activity, and you come across certain things, then they report it.

“This isn’t about profiling. This isn’t about color of skin. The opposition wants to make this about color of skin,” Kelly says. “It’s not.”

Sheriff Koops says he’s got “several members that are opposed to [this bill] already.”

“We do support other law enforcement agencies [like ICE] but that doesn’t mean we’re going out look for immigration violations,” he says. 

A similar bill to crack down on so-called "sanctuary cities" was floated in 2015. This time around, however, is different, Kelly says. 

"I think that you've got a different climate. And that you've got a different administration in Washington. I don't know how far this is going to go. I can only tell my constituents, and people are the state, that I support it," he says.

Requests to interview the bill's primary sponsor, State Rep. Pamela Hornberger, R-Chesterfield Twp., were not returned. 

Duggan: Detroit isn't a "sanctuary city," not affected by Trump order

By Jan 26, 2017
United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement

According to Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit has nothing to fear from President Trump’s executive order on so-called “sanctuary cities”—because Detroit is not one.

Detroit is sometimes called a sanctuary city because of a 2007 anti-profiling ordinance that bans police from asking about immigration status during traffic stops, while interviewing witnesses, and in most other cases.

Ypsi considering a "don't ask" immigration status ordinance

By Virginia Gordan Jan 25, 2017
Heritage Media / Flickr Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Ypsilanti's  city council is considering adopting a new law that would bar city officials and police from asking about a person's immigration status. 

Exceptions would include hiring processes, or when immigration status is relevant to a criminal investigation or government program eligibility.

One goal of not asking about immigration status is to promote community safety.

Detroit Council member: City won't back down on pro-immigrant policies

By Nov 14, 2016
raquel4citycouncil.org / Facebook

There’s no sign that Detroit will change any of its immigrant-friendly policies as a result of Donald Trump’s election, according to one City Council member who has helped spearhead some of them.

Detroit is a self-designated “sanctuary city.” Those cities offer limited protections to undocumented immigrants.

Trump has pledged to cancel federal funding to all sanctuary cities during his first 100 days in office.

But Detroit City Council member Raquel Castañeda Lopez said there are no plans to change anything—yet.

Bill to end "sanctuary cities" draws opposition from some state lawmakers

By Rebecca Kruth Oct 1, 2015
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A Michigan Senate bill that would ban "sanctuary city" ordinances, which protect people living in the U.S. illegally, is drawing opposition from some lawmakers.

The proposed bill would prohibit city policies that discourage local law enforcement officials from questioning an individual's immigration status.

Lawmaker wants "sanctuary cities" in Michigan to lose state funds

By Jul 13, 2015
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

So-called "sanctuary cities" in Michigan could soon face the loss of state funding.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Kowall plans to introduce legislation to reduce state funding to cities that have policies discouraging police officers from asking people about their immigration status.

Sheriff, researcher explain impact of immigration raids on communities and law enforcement

By Jan 5, 2017
Lopez: "[Immigration] raids affect all sorts of relationships. Relationships between individuals, between family members, between Latino communities and white communities, and also between immigrant and Latino communities and local police departments."
J J / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

As he campaigned for the presidency, one of Donald Trump's most consistent messages was aimed at undocumented immigrants. At one point, he promised a deportation force to remove all undocumented immigrants.

That message helped get him elected.

It remains to be seen what will actually come to pass once Mr. Trump takes office in two weeks, but the increased possibility of immigration raids is out there.

Update: Ypsilanti girl left behind after mother, sister deported

By Aug 26, 2016
Susana Bernabé-Ramirez and her daughter Sayra Hernandez
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio

The news came in today that Susana Bernabé-Ramirez and her 16-year-old daughter Sayra Hernandez have been deported. That leaves 11-year-old, American-born Isabella Hernandez here in the United States. This creates an even bigger challenge for the family, because Isabella has epilepsy and needs the medical care that she is receiving here in Michigan.
 

We spoke with Bernabé-Ramirez and Sayra in April as they awaited a stay of removal from the Board of Immigration Appeals.

Their attorney Brad Thompson joined us to talk about this development.