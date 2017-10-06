Special series on Supreme Court coming to Michigan Radio next week

How does an elite group of nine people shape everything from marriage and money, to safety and sex for an entire nation? During the week of Oct 9-13, Michigan Radio will air a special five part series called More Perfect. Produced and hosted by Radiolab ‘s Jad Abumrad, More Perfect dives into the rarefied world of the Supreme Court to explain how cases deliberated inside hallowed halls affect lives far away from the bench.

Radiolab's first ever spin-off series, More Perfect is a timely, hard hitting, and deeply-researched look at the highest court in the land. The show aims to bypass all the wonkiness and, instead, tell the stories about the issues that land before the court — race, class, gender, sex, money, power. It’s the stories behind some of the courts most monumental decisions, and the cases that have united and divided us as a nation.

More Perfect will air on Michigan Radio, Monday-Friday, Oct 9 - 13 at 3pm and 10pm, in place of Stateside. That show will return to its normal time slot on Monday, Oct. 16.