Stabenow: Republican efforts to repeal ACA without replacement are “irresponsible"

Our interview with Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Republicans in Congress are working quickly to set the stage for a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare. The Senate’s Republican majority took the lead in the effort. At this point, it does not appear that they have a clear plan for a replacement healthcare policy.

Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow joined Stateside on Friday to discuss these recent developments in the U.S. Capitol. She said that the lack of a replacement plan is a problem.

“The fact is that they have not proposed anything at this point, and that’s why this is so irresponsible,” Stabenow told us. “Every one of us is affected by health insurance reform because there are a whole range of patient protections that were put in for people who have insurance through their employer.”

Among the protections Stabenow cited are rules that prevent insurance companies from dropping coverage for customers who become sick and from denying coverage to customers with pre-existing conditions. She noted that more than 2 million Michigan residents may lose their healthcare coverage if the ACA is repealed without a replacement plan.

The interview also touched on Stabenow’s plans for inauguration day and her views on President-elect Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos. Listen to our full conversation with Senator Debbie Stabenow above.

