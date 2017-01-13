WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Stabenow: Republican efforts to repeal ACA without replacement are “irresponsible"

By 43 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Stateside
  • Senator Debbie Stabenow
    Stabenow told Stateside that she plans to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
    USDAgov / Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Republicans in Congress are working quickly to set the stage for a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare. The Senate’s Republican majority took the lead in the effort. At this point, it does not appear that they have a clear plan for a replacement healthcare policy.

Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow joined Stateside on Friday to discuss these recent developments in the U.S. Capitol. She said that the lack of a replacement plan is a problem.

“The fact is that they have not proposed anything at this point, and that’s why this is so irresponsible,” Stabenow told us. “Every one of us is affected by health insurance reform because there are a whole range of patient protections that were put in for people who have insurance through their employer.”

Among the protections Stabenow cited are rules that prevent insurance companies from dropping coverage for customers who become sick and from denying coverage to customers with pre-existing conditions. She noted that more than 2 million Michigan residents may lose their healthcare coverage if the ACA is repealed without a replacement plan.

The interview also touched on Stabenow’s plans for inauguration day and her views on President-elect Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos. Listen to our full conversation with Senator Debbie Stabenow above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
affordable care act
Debbie Stabenow

Related Content

Michigan Democrats girding to defend Obamacare

By Jan 10, 2017
The U.S. Capitol.
Crazy George / Flickr

The Affordable Care Act is shaping up to be one of the first big battles of the new congressional session. Republicans have promised to repeal it. Democrats are girded to defend it. And there’s a lot at stake for Michigan.

Republicans have still not agreed on what will replace Obamacare. But they say something needs to be done to make healthcare more affordable, and the law has not solved that problem.

Study: Many Michiganders would be uninsurable without Affordable Care Act

By Bryce Huffman Dec 12, 2016
Emergency sign at hospital.
(photo by Steve Carmody/Michigan Radio)

A new study says nearly 1.7 million people in Michigan were uninsurable before the Affordable Care Act.

The Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-profit that publishes non-partisan medical information, estimates that 28% of non-elderly Michigan adults have preexisting conditions that were uninsurable before the Affordable Care Act.

Cynthia Cox, is with the Kaiser Family Foundation, said many of these people get insurance through their job.

Michigan doctors and patients urge Congress to keep the Affordable Care Act

By Jan 9, 2017
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

In the days leading up to president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, Michigan doctors and parents are speaking out against one of his biggest promises.

Trump and many Republicans in Congress are promising to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act.

Those against “Obamacare” say its premiums are too high and it doesn’t provide enough choice. But at a press conference on Monday, several Michigan doctors and patients spoke out in favor of the Act, particularly how it helps children with cancer.