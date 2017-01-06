Start 2017 on the right foot by watching Detroit Zoo animals play with Christmas trees

You made it to the end of the first week of 2017! And that means you deserve a treat.

If you're swearing off cookies and cake (at least for a couple of weeks), how about indulging in a cute animal video?

Luckily for you, the Detroit Zoo gave some of their animals recycled Christmas trees to play with, and the result is adorable.

"Green Day" is an annual event at the zoo, when the zoo's wolves, bison, arctic foxes, and wolverines get an opportunity to play with some natural "toys."

MLive says that the zoo received the Fraser fir and blue spruce trees from Royal Oak's English Gardens. The zoo says that for the animals' safety, the trees have never been painted, treated, or decorated.

If you want to see these snow-loving animals in person, the Detroit Zoo is open daily through the winter.