State agencies hear public comment for Enbridge Line 5 pipeline

Credit Credit an Enbridge inspection video shared with the state of Michigan

Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline continues to face public scrutiny.

Several state officials heard public comment on Tuesday. It was the first of three such sessions planned around the state.

The Enbridge Line 5 pipeline carries crude oil and natural gas liquids under the Straits of Mackinac. Environmental groups say that could lead to disaster.

The feedback will be taken into consideration by independent contractors working on a final report about possible alternatives to the pipeline. A draft of the report was released several weeks ago.

Melody Kindraka is with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. She said the feedback is important for deciding the future of Line 5.

“We recognize that there’s a lot of public interest around this topic and we wanted to offer multiple opportunities for people to have their voice to be heard and give us their input,” she said.

Lisa Bashert of Ypsilanti was one of the just over one hundred people in attendance at Tuesday’s early morning session in Holt.

“What’s at stake is one-fifth of the world’s fresh water!” said Bashert, who believes there’s no amount of acceptable risk when it comes to the water in the Great Lakes.

She said the government is failing to protect the interests of all Michiganders by keeping the pipeline open.

But many corporations say it can be operated safely -- and it’s the best way to transport fuel to the Upper Peninsula.

“Our members are concerned about losing this piece of infrastructure that’s in good shape, and instead shifting the risk to the state of Michigan people via whatever other method we would use to transport the crude,” said Jeffrey Cook, chairman of the Michigan Oil and Gas Association.

The public comment about the draft report is open until August 4. Then the public can respond on the website to the initial comments until August 19. The state hopes to have a final draft of the report by the fall.

You can submit comments to www.mipetroleumpipelines.com or mail your comments to Michigan Agency for Energy, Attn: Line 5 Pipeline Study, P.O. Box 30221, 7109 W. Saginaw Highway, Lansing, MI 48917

In full disclosure, Enbridge Energy is a financial supporter of Michigan Radio.

MDEQ seeks comments on Line 5 plan

By & Catherine Shaffer 14 hours ago
One of the anchors used to hold Line 5 in place under the Straits of Mackinac.
Screen shot of a Ballard Marine inspection video / Enbridge Energy

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, July 25, to hear comments from the public on a new plan by Enbridge Energy to stabilize Line 5, an aging oil pipeline that runs beneath the Mackinac Straits.

Enbridge is already under fire ahead of the meeting for failing to take a worst-case oil spill scenario into account in its plans. The National Wildlife Federation has submitted a detailed critique of the plan.

Public meetings start over new report on Enbridge’s Line 5

By Jul 6, 2017
A diver inspects Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac for a possible dent.
Credit an Enbridge inspection video shared with the state of Michigan

New public meetings began Thursday about the controversial Enbridge Line 5 pipeline.

Several state agencies and the authors of a report suggesting alternatives to the pipeline gave a presentation and took questions. 

The pipeline sends oil and natural gas across sections of lower and upper Michigan, and runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

A report created by Dynamic Risk Assessment Systems, Inc. was released earlier this week. It gives six options for dealing with the decades-old pipeline.

Thinking rationally about Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline

By Jul 6, 2017
Enbridge Energy's Line 5 oil and liquid natural gas pipelines run under Lake Michigan at the Straits of Mackinac.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

For the Fourth of July, former Michigan attorney general Frank Kelley invited me to watch fireworks from the porch at the Captain’s Quarters overlooking the harbor on Mackinac Island.

From there, I could see fireworks simultaneously from Cheboygan and Mackinaw City, in addition to those being fired from a barge not far offshore from the island.

State plans to move forward with new risk study on Line 5, but timeline uncertain

By Jun 23, 2017
Enbridge Energy's Line 5 oil and liquid natural gas pipelines run under Lake Michigan at the Straits of Mackinac.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

The state of Michigan recently terminated its contract with an independent contractor that was analyzing any potential risk posed by Enbridge Energy’s 64-year-old Line 5 pipeline.

Firing that contractor leaves a lot of unanswered questions. The state says the company, Det Norske Veritas, a Norwegian firm, failed to follow conflict of interest rules. An employee of the firm was working on the state’s request for a risk analysis of the 64-year-old pipeline and then also did work for Enbridge.

DEQ scraps Line 5 safety report

By Jun 21, 2017
A diver inspects Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac for a possible dent.
Credit an Enbridge inspection video shared with the state of Michigan

The state of Michigan has scrapped a risk study on Enbridge’s Line 5 and fired the contractor just a week before a first draft of the report was to be released.