WUOMFM

State agencies weigh in on Enbridge Line 5 pipeline

By 8 seconds ago

Credit Enbridge

State agencies have weighed in on the controversial Enbridge Line 5 pipeline.

There’s still time for people to comment on a report about potential alternatives to the Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan Agency for Energy, Michigan Public Service Commission and Office of the Attorney General gave their thoughts over the weekend.

The line sends oil and liquid natural gas under the Straits of Mackinac.

In June, an independent agency released a draft report about possible alternatives to the pipeline. Public comment about the report has been open since early July.

Melody Kindraka is with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. She said it’s important for citizens who are not experts to share their concerns.    

“So that they get an understanding of the information that’s in there and can provide information that they feel is relevant to the future of not only the energy that comes through Line 5 but also the resources in the area,” she said.

The state agencies suggested improvements for the final draft. For example, what happen if a small hole slowly leaked oil out of the line? Also, how long the line can safely continue to operate?

Kindraka said it’s important that the report be as thorough as possible.

“The natural resources component, the environmental quality component, the energy component are all different pieces that play into this larger conversation,” she said. “So it’s very important that we have all of those pieces represented.”

People can still go online and comment until mid-August. Kindraka says the company plans to have a final draft of the report in the fall.

DISCLOSURE: Enbridge Energy is a financial supporter of Michigan Radio.

Tags: 
enbridge
Line 5

Related Content

State agencies hear public comment for Enbridge Line 5 pipeline

By Jul 24, 2017
A diver inspects Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac for a possible dent.
Credit an Enbridge inspection video shared with the state of Michigan

Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline continues to face public scrutiny.

Several state officials heard public comment on Tuesday. It was the first of three such sessions planned around the state.

The Enbridge Line 5 pipeline carries crude oil and natural gas liquids under the Straits of Mackinac. Environmental groups say that could lead to disaster.

The feedback will be taken into consideration by independent contractors working on a final report about possible alternatives to the pipeline. A draft of the report was released several weeks ago.

MDEQ seeks comments on Line 5 plan

By & Catherine Shaffer Jul 24, 2017
One of the anchors used to hold Line 5 in place under the Straits of Mackinac.
Screen shot of a Ballard Marine inspection video / Enbridge Energy

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, July 25, to hear comments from the public on a new plan by Enbridge Energy to stabilize Line 5, an aging oil pipeline that runs beneath the Mackinac Straits.

Enbridge is already under fire ahead of the meeting for failing to take a worst-case oil spill scenario into account in its plans. The National Wildlife Federation has submitted a detailed critique of the plan.

Thinking rationally about Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline

By Jul 6, 2017
Enbridge Energy's Line 5 oil and liquid natural gas pipelines run under Lake Michigan at the Straits of Mackinac.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

For the Fourth of July, former Michigan attorney general Frank Kelley invited me to watch fireworks from the porch at the Captain’s Quarters overlooking the harbor on Mackinac Island.

From there, I could see fireworks simultaneously from Cheboygan and Mackinaw City, in addition to those being fired from a barge not far offshore from the island.