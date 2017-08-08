State agencies weigh in on Enbridge Line 5 pipeline

State agencies have weighed in on the controversial Enbridge Line 5 pipeline.

There’s still time for people to comment on a report about potential alternatives to the Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan Agency for Energy, Michigan Public Service Commission and Office of the Attorney General gave their thoughts over the weekend.

The line sends oil and liquid natural gas under the Straits of Mackinac.

In June, an independent agency released a draft report about possible alternatives to the pipeline. Public comment about the report has been open since early July.

Melody Kindraka is with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. She said it’s important for citizens who are not experts to share their concerns.

“So that they get an understanding of the information that’s in there and can provide information that they feel is relevant to the future of not only the energy that comes through Line 5 but also the resources in the area,” she said.

The state agencies suggested improvements for the final draft. For example, what happen if a small hole slowly leaked oil out of the line? Also, how long the line can safely continue to operate?

Kindraka said it’s important that the report be as thorough as possible.

“The natural resources component, the environmental quality component, the energy component are all different pieces that play into this larger conversation,” she said. “So it’s very important that we have all of those pieces represented.”

People can still go online and comment until mid-August. Kindraka says the company plans to have a final draft of the report in the fall.

DISCLOSURE: Enbridge Energy is a financial supporter of Michigan Radio.