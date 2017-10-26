WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

State agriculture chief warns against scrapping NAFTA, favors “modernization”

By 1 hour ago
  • Migrant farmworkers live and work on Michigan farms during the harvest.
    Migrant farmworkers live and work on Michgan farms during the harvest season.
    Craig Camp / flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

One of President Trump’s key campaign promises was to rewrite the North American Free Trade Act to be a better deal with the United States, or he promised to scrap the trade pact with Canada and Mexico.

Talks are happening right now to renegotiate the trade deal, and Jamie Clover Adams wants to make sure that Michigan agriculture is protected, no matter what happens to NAFTA.

Adams is the director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Listen to her conversation with Stateside’s Cynthia Canty above, or read highlights from their discussion below:

On how crucial NAFTA is to the success of Michigan’s agriculture

“[NAFTA] is absolutely vital. If you look at the data, it makes up about 38% of the exports that we have -- $2.8 billion annually -- and that supports about 26,000 jobs.”

“If we take cattle for example, what I grew up with, trade -- not just NAFTA -- trade makes up $350 a head on colored cattle. If we didn’t have trade, even though Michigan cattle don’t always go into trade, those prices would drop for Michigan farmers. So, trade is just really important for prices.”

On how ending NAFTA would impact Michigan farmers and growers

“On the Mexican side right now, NAFTA means that there are no tariffs on anything going into Mexico or coming from Mexico into the U.S. We would revert, as I understand it, back to the tariffs that existed 24, 25 years ago before NAFTA was put in place. With Canada, I would assume it would be the same, although trade isn’t as free, particularly in the dairy sector.”

On how a possible Mexican border wall would affect Michigan

“I think we’re already seeing the impacts even though it’s not built. We’re at the end of the pipeline, that’s the first thing to keep in mind. The migrants from Texas and Florida, they follow the maturing of the crops, so we’re at the end. We have seen people hunker down where they are, and they’re not coming back because perhaps they have one or two undocumented folks in their party, and they don’t want to risk it. We have seen countrywide, I think I saw data we’re at, I think, 200,000 H2A [visa] workers. We’ve seen a significant increase in H2A workers -- that’s the legal guest worker program, it’s very clunky and very old, but farmers are turning to that to ensure they have labor to pick their crops.”

On the most concerning changes that could be made to NAFTA

“We’re concerned that we protect the gains that we’ve made, that’s the first thing. So we want to make sure that we don’t erect any tariffs, for example, with Mexico because it’s tariff-free back-and-forth across the border, we’d like to keep that.”

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
NAFTA
Michigan Department of Agriculture

Related Content

NAFTA uncertainty lingers over U.S.-Canada Great Lakes leaders' summit

By Oct 23, 2017
Gov. Snyder, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, and other leaders kicking off the Great Lakes Governors and Premiers summit in Windsor, Ont.
Conference of Great Lakes Governors and Premiers

Leaders from six Great Lakes states and two Canadian provinces met in Detroit over the weekend to discuss trade, environmental protection, infrastructure and other shared regional issues.

In ongoing NAFTA re-negotiations, Canada demands rollback of states’ right-to-work laws

By Stateside Staff Sep 7, 2017
parliament hill in ottawa
robin_ottawa / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCLO

From his earliest days as a candidate, President Trump complained about NAFTA, calling it the worst deal ever.

But soon after taking office, he backed away from his pledge to tear up the trade agreement. Instead, the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are re-negotiating NAFTA.

Earlier this week, Canada made a demand that could certainly resonate here in Michigan — a call to roll back the right-to-work laws which allow workers to opt out of paying dues to the unions that represent them in collective bargaining.

Michigan labor leaders, politicians wary of Trump's potential NAFTA plan

By Jul 17, 2017
Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona.
Gage Skidmore / wikimedia commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

The Trump administration is expected to release a NAFTA negotiation plan soon, which could have a large effect on Michigan's economy. NAFTA is opposed by many American workers, who say the plan has taken U.S. jobs to Mexico.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, D-Michigan, says Trump's NAFTA plan should reflect the promises made during the campaign. In several states, including Michigan, Trump said he would pull the United States out of NAFTA. He has since decided to renegotiate.

Michigan agriculture officials watching rise in Avian flu

By Mar 6, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

State officials are directing Michigan poultry producers to follow their bird flu prevention procedures.

There have been a rising number of reports of Avian influenza outbreaks in Europe and Asia this year.  

In Tennessee, poultry farmers are having to kill tens of thousands of chickens this week, after bird flu was discovered in a flock there.

There have been no cases of bird flu in Michigan this year.  