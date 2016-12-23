State and Flint residents still at odds over bottled water delivery

“Cavalier." That’s how one group is describing the state of Michigan’s response to the latest attempt to force bottled water delivery to Flint homes.

Several groups, along with Flint residents, want the state and city to deliver bottled water to Flint homes without a working water filter.

Last month, a federal judge ordered home water deliveries. And last week, an Appeals Court rejected the state’s request to put the order on hold.

Earlier this week, attorneys for the Natural Resources Defense Council, other groups and Flint residents filed a motion to expedite the home delivery of bottled water.

In response to the latest motion filed in federal court, attorneys for the state say it doesn’t possess the resources for delivering water and instead will send letters to city residents updating the relief effort.

That’s not good enough for the Natural Resources Defense Council which says the state’s response to its motion shows “a continuing and cavalier disregard for the Court’s preliminary injunction”.

Flint residents are being hired for a program to check on water filters and provide additional information for people in need.

State officials claim it would cost roughly $10 million a month to deliver enough water to comply with the judge's order. Plaintiffs in the case argue the number of Flint residents without working water filters is substantially lower than what the state is basing that estimate on.