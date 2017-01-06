WUOMFM

State approves Ann Arbor deer cull and sterilization plan

By Emma Winowiecki 3 minutes ago
  • Deer in the underbrush.
    Deer in the underbrush.
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

State officials have approved Ann Arbor's plan to kill as many as 100 deer and to sterilize up to 80 more. 

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources signed off on the plan, which allows the city to bring in sharpshooters from White Buffalo, Inc. for the cull and sterilization. 

The city announced today that the sterilization stage will take place from Jan. 22-29, while the cull will take place from Jan. 30 to Feb. 13. During the cull, eleven  city parks and nature areas will be closed from 3 p.m. to midnight. This includes some University of Michigan properties, such as Nichols Arboretum.

The non-lethal sterilization plan involves darting female deer with tranquilizers. According to the deer management program details,

Once darted, the deer will be tracked until they are unconscious (typically just a few minutes), and then transported to a temporary surgical site where a veterinarian will perform ovariectomies. All sterilized deer will be fitted with numbered ear tags, and one mature doe in each group will be radio-collared to facilitate future program efforts, track migration rates and patterns and assess survival rates.

The lethal plan will begin after the sterilization stage. Professional sharpshooters from White Buffalo Inc. will kill up to 100 deer.

Tags: 
deer cull
Ann Arbor

Related Content

A fight over deer as Ann Arbor readies for first-ever cull

By Dec 31, 2015
Tracy Samilton / Michigan Radio

In 2003, Shari Elkort and her husband Richard Wickboldt fell in love with this property close by the Huron River. The yard was thick with mature trees, shrubs and other plants. In the spring and summer, there were wildflowers.  

"It was just a paradise," sighs Elkort.

But paradise has been lost,or perhaps, for the deer, paradise has been found.

Vegetation-rich yards like this provide abundant food for a highly-adaptable species. There are no predators, and no hunting, so as the city expands its footprint, deer multiply.

Ann Arbor is almost halfway to its deer cull goal

By Rebecca Kruth Feb 16, 2016
Tee Poole / Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

The city of Ann Arbor says hired sharpshooters have killed 47 deer in designated parks and nature areas, since the city's deer cull began January 2.

Sharpshooters have until March 1 to reach the city's goal of 100 deer.

Until then, 14 city parks and nature areas remain under restricted hours while sharpshooters carry out the cull.

Ann Arbor removes 10 parks from deer cull list

By Rebecca Kruth Jan 14, 2016
Deer.
user Noel Zia Lee / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Ten Ann Arbor parks are open to the public again, following the city's decision to remove them from a list of sites where sharpshooters with the U.S. Department of Agriculture will shoot deer.

That leaves 14 parks closed to the public from 4 p.m. until 7 a.m. on weekdays until the deer cull ends on March 1.

According to a press release from the City of Ann Arbor, the decision to reopen the parks was "a result of recent operational assessments related to the cull."

Judge says Ann Arbor's deer shoot can go ahead, for now

By Jan 11, 2016
Ann Arbor plans its first-ever deer cull this year.
Rodney Campbell / Flickr - http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

A federal judge says the city of Ann Arbor can go ahead with its deer cull – at least, for now.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Arthur Tarnow denied a request for a preliminary injunction to temporarily halt the city’s deer cull.

Lawsuit filed to try to stop Ann Arbor's deer cull

By Jan 3, 2016
Ann Arbor plans its first-ever deer cull this year.
Rodney Campbell / Flickr - http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

A group of Ann Arbor residents passionately opposed to a planned deer cull have filed a 92-page lawsuit to try to stop it.

Ann Arbor has hired marksmen with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services to try to reduce a growing deer population.  The deer are eating almost everything in people's yards and nature areas in some parts of the city.

The lawsuit contends the city doesn't have the legal authority to order a cull. 

Arby's to offer a sandwich made with deer meat. Your thoughts?

By Michael Schramm Oct 27, 2016
Deer.
user Noel Zia Lee / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Ever had a fast-food venison sandwich before? If not, you might have a chance at Arby's.

Arby's recently announced its "Fast Crafted sandwich" brand will release the venison sandwich in early November given the popularity of hunting season, according to the press release